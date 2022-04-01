ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Police: 3 women stole $1000 in clothing from Kan. sporting goods store

Salina Post
Salina Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the theft of a large amount of clothing from a retailer in Manhattan. Just after 3:30p.m. Thursday,...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

Texas duo stole $27,000 from parked car last year, police say

A pair of Texans are wanted by Kennesaw police after stealing $27,000 from a van outside a Wells Fargo bank last year, according to warrants for their arrest. A man later identified as Dimarkus Mitchell, of Missouri City, Texas, entered a Ford Transit van parked outside the bank at 2774 Cobb Parkway last June, a witness told Kennesaw police. Mitchell then allegedly took from the van an envelope filled with $27,000 someone had just withdrawn.
KENNESAW, GA
Houston Chronicle

Houston man allegedly stole mail from Sugar Land subdivision, police say

A Houston man was arrested and charged Friday after allegedly stealing mail from a Sugar Land subdivision, police said. Tu Huynh, 34, was arrested on felony charges of mail theft and fraudulent possession and use of a credit/debit card, according to Fort Bend County court records. A Sugar Land police...
SUGAR LAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riley County, KS
Manhattan, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Riley County, KS
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

PA Man Hid In Elementary School Bathroom To Film Girls: Police

A 26-year-old man was allowed to enter an elementary school to use the restroom and stayed to film in the girl's bathroom, police and school officials say. Brian Mintmier entered Ramsey Elementary School under the guise of using the restroom on Tuesday, Mar. 15 around 2:19 p.m., Gateway school district Superintendent Dr. William Short said in a letter to Ramsey school families.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Teens tried placing gun back in safe, then one was shot and killed, Missouri cops say

Two 14-year-old boys were trying to put a gun back in a safe when one of the teens was shot and killed, Missouri authorities say. Deputies were called to the rural Butler home on Friday, March 11, and found the teenager on the kitchen floor, according to a March 15 news release. Deputies went to provide first aid, but the boy was already dead.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Sporting Goods#Police
Great Bend Post

Police investigating cafeteria fight at Kan. high school

Junction City Police Chief John Lamb is confirming that there was a "large melee" in the Freshman Success Academy cafeteria area on Thursday. Police estimate that it involved approximately 13 or 14 students. He stated that working with school officials they have identified all of the students and have taken the necessary reports.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

Man, teens hospitalized in Salina after SUV strikes a deer

SALINE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Chevy Traverse driven by Anthony A. Shearer, 44, Randolph, Neb., was northbound on Interstate 135 10 miles south of Salina. A deer struck the hood and...
SALINA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WGAU

Police: Texas ‘magician’ stole nearly $3,000 from cashiers at Walmart

SEGUIN, Texas — Police in Texas have released surveillance photos as they search for a man they say used a quick change scheme to steal thousands of dollars. In a Facebook post, Seguin police officers said, “Seguin’s next David Blaine made a stop at Walmart for a quick magic show. Sadly, only he knew about the performance.”
SEGUIN, TX
Salina Post

Fire west of Salina causes more than $600,000 worth of loss

More than $600,000 worth of property was destroyed in a Friday evening fire west of Salina. Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning that a 38-year-old Saline County man was working on a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta in a building on his property in the 2500 block of Cottonwood Lane when the car caught fire.
SALINA, KS
WSMV

Detectives work to find women who allegedly stole from TJ Maxx

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Murfreesboro police are looking for two persons of interest Friday in connection to a shoplifting case. Detectives said they need help identifying the two women pictured in store surveillance footage stealing a cart full of clothing and other items on March 6th. Anyone with information...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy