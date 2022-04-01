Social Lites - April Sound

This week the April edition of the April Sound Newsletter should have reached the homes of every resident in our community and, hopefully, many of you have read it. Inside there was an insert with a form for everyone to fill out to enable reception of the news from the ASPOA (April Sound Property Owners Association.) The purpose of this form is to give permission for your email address to be used to communicate with you about important news within our neighborhood. ASPOA General Manager Jennifer Donato has expressed how much she believes in the importance of communication between the ASPOA and all residents. Keeping everyone informed allows each homeowner to know what is going on with the governance of our community. The only way this can happen is if you register your contact information with the office so you can receive all the news first hand. You are urged to respond and send in the form if you are not now receiving weekly emails from the ASPOA.

As for the April newsletter, aside from the many interesting articles contributed by several different writers, pages 4 through 7 contain important information from the ASPOA, including an explanation of Common Area Trees and answers to many frequently asked questions about the forestation of April Sound, all the Security and Collection Department Stats, a summary of all that the Street Committee of the ASPOA has accomplished this year, and a report from Mechelle Torno, Manager of Security Operations explaining the rules for the use of golf carts within the neighborhood. The newsletter committee is dedicated to not only bringing you important information about the workings of our governing bodies, but also good news about all happenings “Around the Sound.” We are always interested in what our neighbors are doing and urge you to send us stories, news, and pictures. One example is our request for folks married 40 years or more to send pictures and information for the May issue. This is due right away, so don’t delay! We need your information by April 5. Our address is newsletter@aprilsoundpoa.com . Please include your dates and names as you want them printed.

As I work on editing the newsletter, I’m always so impressed with the interesting people we come across to introduce to the community. Everyone has a story, it’s true, but there are just so many people who have had fascinating experiences. If you know of someone who should be highlighted in our publication, please feel free to write to us at the above address and we’ll surely follow up. The members of the newsletter committee, other than myself, Ann Marie Ricci, are Doreen Grieve, Kathy Howard, Paul Knapp, Michelle Martin, Phil Pfaff, Henry Preddy, Sandi Preddy, Marge Schroeder, and Lori Whetstone. Brenda Belger serves as our Board Liaison. We are proud of our neighborhood newsletter and hope each issue brings important information and entertaining articles. Keep in mind that our wonderful advertisers make the publication of the newsletter possible, and frequent their businesses whenever you can.

- Ann Marie Ricci

Send April Sound news to jamricci@consolidated.net.