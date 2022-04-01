ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherby Lake, MO

Five-year-old wants to help Ukrainian kids

By Landmark Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA five-year-old Weatherby Lake resident is doing his part to help the kids of Ukraine. It’s a toy drive and it’s the idea of Aedan Keating, age 5. “The objective of the toy drive is to help those kids who had to leave their home with hardly any toys if any...

