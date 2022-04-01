ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millville, NJ

Cumberland County Drug Dealer Gets 4 Years in Prison for Distributing Fentanyl

By Charlie Dwyer
 1 day ago
MILLVILLE, NJ – A Millville man, Emanuel Figueroa-Martinez, 36, is heading to federal prison...

Daily Voice

Accused Drug Dealer Sold Fatal Fentanyl Dose: Police

A 29-year-old man from Central Jersey has been arrested in connection with the fentanyl death of one of his alleged customers, authorities said. Jessica A. Simmonds, 29, of Franklin Twp., Somerset, was charged with strict liability for a drug-induced death and for distribution of drugs in the death of a 32-year-old man, according to Middlesex Police Chief Matthew P. Geist.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
MyArkLaMiss

‘Operation Clean Sweep’ leads to arrest of multiple drug dealers, seizure of meth, heroin, fentanyl and guns in Louisiana

SLIDELL, La. (BRPROUD) – A months-long investigation led to the arrest of 80 people including a dozen “high-end legitimate drug dealers,” according to the Slidell Police Department. These arrests are part of a concerted effort by the Slidell Police Department to tackle what they say is a “rise in narcotics overdoses.” The focus of this […]
SLIDELL, LA
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
New Jersey 101.5

The deadliest intersection in the country is in New Jersey

You might feel like you’re taking your life into your hands when you hit the New Jersey roads, and, according to an analysis by a law firm, your fears are well-founded. The review of National Highway Traffic Safety statistics shows that the three most dangerous intersections in the country are in New Jersey. The Fang Law Firm looked at intersections that had at least seven fatalities from 2000-2019 and then ranked them from 1 to 40.
TRAFFIC
WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton Co. Drug Task Force arrests Bethlehem man for fentanyl distribution

EASTON, Pa. | Earlier this year, members of the Northampton County Drug Task Force (NCDTF) say they began an investigation on the drug trafficking operation of Gabriel Garofalo, in Bethlehem, Pa. During this investigation, several controlled purchases of fentanyl were made from Garofalo, officials say. On March 18, members of...
BETHLEHEM, PA
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

