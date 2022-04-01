Man, 61, killed by hit-and-run driver in Melrose Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 61-year-old man from Stone Park was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday morning in west suburban Melrose Park.

Witnesses told police they saw a dark SUV fleeing the scene after hitting the victim around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Mannheim Road and James Place, according to Melrose Park spokesman Gary Mack.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and has been identified as Alfonso Parra, of Stone Park, according to Mack.

Melrose Park Police are asking the public to share any surveillance video that might have captured the incident. Police are also asking for any witnesses who saw the accident to share what they saw. Anyone with information can call the Melrose Park Police Department non emergency number at (708) 344-8409.