Suffolk County cracking down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes

YAPHANK, N.Y. - Suffolk County Police are sending a message to people illegally riding ATVs.

Residents tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan the riders are getting younger and more reckless.

It is illegal under all circumstance to ride an all-terrain vehicle on a public road. In 2021, Suffolk County Police received 3,300 calls about ATVs.

"Every day, it's a constant barrage of calls, complaints, community meetings, civic groups talking about these illegal ATVs and dirt bikes," said Suffolk County Chief of Patrol Gerard Hardy.

With the thrill rides, come major safety risks.

"They are blowing through red lights. They have no care for any cars. They cut you off," said Mastic homeowner Dawn Carlisle.

"Be careful and watch out for them, but they are scary, especially to older people," said Mastic homeowner Jimmy Johnson.

There are no federal regulations or age limits when it comes to driving ATVs. Instead, each state has its own guidelines and laws.

In New York state it's 16 years of age, new jersey 14, connecticut 12. but all three states require a safety course and adult supervision.

"Pass a safety course, I'm all for it," one person said.

"What do you like about ATVs?" McLogan asked.

"They're fun. They are a lot of fun to use," a person said.

But Commack Fire Commissioner Pat Fazio has witnessed too many tragedies.

"When you allow young children to ride these machines, and they are machines, some of them are very powerful,

they pack together and ride around and terrorize. Nothing good is coming from that," Fazio said.

Suffolk Police are now reaching out to parents to educate them. There will be surveillance of hotspots, enforcement with fines. If there's no voluntary compliance, repeat offenders will have their ATVs impounded and destroyed.

"Reckless, the way they drive through cars without ever stopping for anybody," said student Jennifer Jalal.

The Jalal family says they have been victims, surrounded by ATVs.

"We did a lot of great work in New York City, getting a lot of these illegal dirt bikes and ATVs off the streets. We plan on doing the same thing here in Suffolk County," said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison .

Those who call in lawbreaker tips are eligible for cash rewards of $100 for each tip that leads to an illegal ATV rider.