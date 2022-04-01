Two suspects wanted in kidnapping case taken into custody

The Bell Gardens Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect from Bell Gardens who is wanted for kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl.Bell Gardens PD said that the victim lured the victim into a residential garage in the Bellflower area on Thursday. Inside the residence, Robert Nunez and another suspect named Jaomir Perez, tied the victim up and raped her at knife point, the victim told authorities. Authorities managed to serve a search warrant on Thursday and arrested Perez. However, BGPD is still looking for Nunez, who is described as a 5-foot-7, 150 pound man with a dark complexion.BGPD said that Nunez is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information relating to his whereabouts are asked to contact Lt. D. Neslen at (562) 806-7637.

BELL GARDENS, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO