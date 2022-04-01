ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Two suspects wanted in kidnapping case taken into custody

foxwilmington.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Two suspects wanted in connection to an alleged kidnapping earlier this week have been taken into custody. Alvin Sabatell, 27, and Kayla Floyd, 33, were...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

CBS LA

Bell Gardens PD looking for suspect wanted for kidnapping, raping girl

The Bell Gardens Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect from Bell Gardens who is wanted for kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl.Bell Gardens PD said that the victim lured the victim into a residential garage in the Bellflower area on Thursday. Inside the residence, Robert Nunez and another suspect named Jaomir Perez, tied the victim up and raped her at knife point, the victim told authorities. Authorities managed to serve a search warrant on Thursday and arrested Perez. However, BGPD is still looking for Nunez, who is described as a 5-foot-7, 150 pound man with a dark complexion.BGPD said that Nunez is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information relating to his whereabouts are asked to contact Lt. D. Neslen at (562) 806-7637. 
BELL GARDENS, CA
Wilmington, NC
New Hanover County, NC
Fox News

Naomi Irion kidnapping suspect 'not talking,' family has 'no reason' to believe she is hurt, brother says

The search for missing Nevada 18-year-old woman Naomi Irion continues as a suspect in her kidnapping prepares to appear in court Wednesday for a bail hearing. Troy Driver, 41, is charged with first-degree kidnapping and is currently being held on $750,000 bond, according to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office. Irion remains missing, and the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.
FERNLEY, NV
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

‘Smiling shooter’ in murder spree at Sonic drive-in pleads guilty and asks for death penalty, prosecutor says

A suspect accused of going on a deadly shooting spree at a Sonic drive-in in Nebraska has pleaded guilty and wishes to be executed, prosecutors say.Roberto Silva, 24, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and several other crimes in November 2020, after he allegedly opened fire at a Sonic restaurant in Bellevue, killing two employees and wounding two others.On Monday, Mr Silva suddenly changed his plea to guilty to all 15 charges, according to the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office. In a letter to the prosecutors, he also asked to be put to death.“He stated, basically, in my words,...
People

Tenn. Man Found Guilty of Murdering NBA Star Lorenzen Wright, Sentenced to Life in Prison

A Tennessee man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2010 murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Billy Ray Turner, 51, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in a Shelby County court on Monday, ESPN reports. The jury of 12 reportedly handed down the verdict after about two hours of deliberation. Judge Lee Coffee then sentenced Turner to life in prison on the murder conviction.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Richard Blanton
Reason.com

Police Seized Almost $10,000 From Him. A Court Ruled He Had No Right to an Attorney.

In April 2015, police in Indiana seized almost $10,000 from Terry Abbott after he was arrested for selling drugs to a confidential informant. Cops used a process known as civil forfeiture, allowing them to proceed with pocketing those funds prior to securing a criminal conviction. Naturally, Abbott attempted to challenge that action in court. But he lost his attorney—as the money he would use to pay for that counsel had been taken by the state.
MyArkLaMiss

Suspects wanted in two Ouachita Parish drive-by shootings

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help with two recent drive-by shootings. According to deputies, they are investigating two drive-by shootings. Deputies tell us they both happened in Monroe, one shooting was on Preston Loop Drive and the other on Camelia Drive. Deputies say the surveillance […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
#Kidnapping#Robbery#Wpd
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
NewsBreak
The Independent

Dashcam video shows man pull gun on Uber driver Christi Spicuzza before murder as suspect appears in court

A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
