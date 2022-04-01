Teen wanted in Beaumont homicide investigation

Beaumont police are searching for a teenager out on bond who has now been tied to a homicide earlier this week.

Joseph Freeman, 18, is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Richard Shillow, 31, on Sunday evening at the Virginia Estates apartment building.

“Freeman is a person of interest in the homicide at 2250 W. Virginia,” police said in a news release on Wednesday. “He is currently on bond for deadly conduct-discharge firearm, evading and unlawfully carrying a weapon.”

According to court documents, a Jefferson County grand jury indicted Freeman on Nov. 17. In that incident, Freeman is accused of firing a handgun at another man and striking the vehicle that was used to shield the man.

Multiple people have been arrested in connection with Shillow’s death, including two adults and three children who were allegedly traveling in a stolen vehicle.

Port Arthur resident Ronald Demard Babino Jr., 23, and Beaumont resident Charles Jerome Verdine Jr., 19, were arrested for murder and taken to the Jefferson County jail with a bond set at $1 million each, police said.

A 16-year-old boy also has been charged with murder. Two 14-year-old boys have each been charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon and evading on foot. The three children were taken to Minnie Rogers Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

“If you know the whereabouts of Joseph Freeman, contact Beaumont Police,” the Beaumont news release said.

The police cant be contacted at 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

“You may also submit a tip by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone,” the release said. “All tips are anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.”

meagan.ellsworth@beaumontenterprise.com

twitter.com/megzmagpie