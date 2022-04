Do you love swimming? Do you love the "smell" of swimming? Wear the pool wherever you go…and never suffer dry skin again. Current photo via Fike Swim. Fike Swim is excited to introduce the first chorine-infused moisturizer. Other moisturizers hydrate your skin, but they remove that beautiful chlorine smell that shouts at the world “I’m a swimmer!” With Pool Amor, you’ll never have to sacrifice who you are just for healthy skin.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO