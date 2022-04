LCM (50m) Live Results on MeetMobile, “Spring 2022 Speedo Sectionals”. In the first event of tonight’s finals at the Speedo Sectional meet in Indianapolis, Nation’s Capital 17-year-old Erin Gemmell rocketed to victory in the women’s 200 free with a huge new personal best of 1:57.41. The swim took 1.20 seconds off her previous best, which she swam at the 2021 US Open in December of 2021, when Gemmell was still 16.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO