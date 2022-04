Going on a random trip to Houston wasn't exactly something that I had on my list of things to do this summer, that is until I saw this big Texas shaped pool that is located at a hotel in Houston. This one pool alone makes me want to change plans and float along the last river for hours on end until I'm forced to get out so I can get another beverage. Looking at the Texas shaped lazy river at the Marriott Marquis in Houston, Texas makes me act like a kid and want to stay in the pool all day.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO