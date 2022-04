Sometimes life can be a rat race. Everyday hurdles of work projects to complete, people to take care of, pets to feed, errands to run, home improvement projects to tackle. But I hope at the end of the day – or maybe during little breaks between checked-off tasks – you have a little bit of precious time that belongs to no one else but you. What do you do with it? Do you have a creative hobby you squeeze into that kernel of time?

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO