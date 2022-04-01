ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast

WLOX
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt will be a beautiful day today across South Mississippi with abundant sunshine and highs in the mid 70s once again. Tonight will be cool with lows in the upper 40s to low and mid 50s. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a chance for isolated showers, especially in the morning...

www.wlox.com

CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Chilly and breezy, afternoon rain possible

It's a brighter finish to the weekend overall, but cold. Highs will only be in the 30s, feeling more like the 20s with a chilly northwest breeze.It won't be nearly as windy as yesterday, but some gusts to 30 mph are still possible.After morning sunshine, you'll notice an increase in cloud cover through the afternoon. A few very spotty snow showers can't be ruled out for our northwestern counties.Skies gradually clear again overnight with lows ranging from the 20s in the 'burbs to the low 30s in NYC.We'll see a quick recovery for Monday as just like that, temps jump back above normal. Highs will be in the mid 50s with plenty of sunshine.Other than a spotty shower on Tuesday, it's a fairly quiet and mild week ahead. Temps will be in the 50s and 60s for this last official week of winter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WRDW-TV

Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our first wave of showers and storms is moving east through the CSRA. Rain chances will turn more isolated behind this first wave. The severe weather risk looks very low for the area this evening into tonight. Temperatures will be dropping to the upper 50s overnight but may increase a few degrees by tomorrow morning as the main cold front starts to move into the CSRA. Winds will stay steady out of the southwest between 8-12 mph.
AUGUSTA, GA
WITN

Star’s First Alert Forecast: Bright blue skies and pleasant before midweek storm

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high pressure system that has kept us sunny since the start of spring (yesterday) will hang around for today and tomorrow. The sunny weather will help push highs back into the 70s as we start the week. Winds will blow in out of the northwest at 5 to 10 mph today, keeping our highs near 70°, but tomorrow’s southwesterly breeze will result in the mid 70s.
GREENVILLE, NC
WLOX

Security camera shows wind from possible tornado in Jackson County

It is going to be beautiful today with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Tonight will be chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s inland and low 50s closer to the coast. Friday will be another fantastic spring day in South Mississippi. Highs will be in the 70s with plenty of sunshine. We do have a chance for showers on Saturday, but Sunday will be dry.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: quiet Monday ahead of stormy periods tonight, Tuesday

MONDAY: After a quiet, yet chilly weekend, we’ll kick off the new work week with clouds gradually increasing ahead of our next rain maker. Expect morning 30s to push into the 60s to near 70 by this afternoon. A few showers will sneak in from the west before sunset, though the bulk of the rain will hold off until the overnight hours. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out with gusty wind and hail being the primary issues by early Tuesday morning with lows in the 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: brighter, warmer St. Patrick’s Day; storms return tonight, early Friday

THURSDAY: A few patches of fog along with few clouds sneak across the area to start the day off, we’ll rebound toward more sunshine by afternoon with temperatures running well into the 70s by day’s end. Gradually, clouds will roll back – eventually leading up to widespread rain and storm chances by early Friday morning. A few of the storms could be strong with strong winds, hail and a spin-up tornado risk – along with heavy rain and frequent lightning. Lows will fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

LIVE: Jackson County storm damage being assessed as sun rises

JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Port of Gulfport teams up with Rapiscan Systems to showcase new technology

Cal Robertson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers have heard the comments they get from drivers concerned about the speeding and reckless driving on Interstate 10. |. The conversation stems from Will Smith seemingly protecting his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith after Rock made a joke that appeared to poke fun...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Harrison County prepares for severe weather

Spring arrives which means a new fitness challenge heads to the coast. Ocean Springs YMCA has just the thing to get you in the workout spirit. Your chance to help a Gulf Coast nonprofit comes this weekend as the Women’s Resource Center holds a two-day yard sale. Updated: 5...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

WATCH LIVE: WLOX First Alert Severe Weather Coverage

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Can’t view the livestream above? Click here. Download the free WLOX First Alert Weather app for Apple or Android devices by clicking the links in this sentence, or use your device to scan the QR code below:. Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Gen Z considered the most financially illiterate generation

Sunday is going to be beautiful! We'll be in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon with tons of sunshine. A little patchy fog is possible tonight with lows in the mid 50s. We'll stay dry through Tuesday, but a cold front will likely bring showers and storms by Wednesday evening. There is a chance for some strong to severe storms, with the main risk north of us.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Camp Iti Kana loses cabins, trees in Wednesday tornado

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Camp Iti Kana took a direct hit from an EF-2 tornado that swept through south Forrest County Wednesday night. That camp, which belongs to the Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi, had damage to several buildings. More than 100 trees were also lost. “We have a...
FORREST COUNTY, MS

