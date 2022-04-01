ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Good American Co-Founder Emma Grede on Why Diversity in Business Is a Superpower

By Madison Feller
Elle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn ELLE.com’s monthly series Office Hours, we ask people in powerful positions to take us through their first jobs, worst jobs, and everything in between. This month, we spoke with Emma Grede, the East London-born entrepreneur behind some of the Kardashian’s most successful ventures. She’s the co-founder and CEO of Good...

www.elle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

In Love, With Business: Lessons From Co-Founder Couples

Tiffany Chen remembers sitting on a plastic bucket turned upside down over a drain that was spewing wastewater into the kitchen of the Austin-based cookie-delivery company she had co-founded. It was 2001, torrential rain was overwhelming the city's drainage and sewer system, and Tiffany was trying to do whatever she could to keep the flood level from reaching the electrical outlets. She and her business partner and now husband, Leon, had begun their company out of an apartment as college kids just two years earlier, and this small kitchen, in a storefront they shared with a potato restaurant called Spudnik, was their first official place of business. The two of them had been working day and night since graduation to meet the surging local demand for their service, but they hadn't managed yet to break out of the cycle of doing almost everything themselves--including flood control.
SMALL BUSINESS
Page Six

Bruce Willis sold nearly $65M of property as his health declined

Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond. Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California. This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate. Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
CELEBRITIES
Inc.com

Why Founders Need to Pay Close Attention to TikTok

The platform has a lot of value for your company. How to unlock it. Let's just get the elephant out of the room. TikTok is not for little girls dancing anymore than Snapchat is for disappearing pictures and Twitter is for sending pictures of your food. What I mean to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Elle

Black Women Cutting Their Hair Short is Not Just A Style Trend

Weaves, wigs, braids, and hair products are big business in the Black community. No matter their age or income, many Black women consider their hair their crowning glory and prioritize investing in it. So when a number of celebs, including Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Yvonne Orji, recently removed their “crowns,” it caused a bit of a stir. Why would they remove something so valuable?
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Lourd
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Elle

Kendall Jenner Wears Form Fitting Blur Print Maxi Dress

Kendall Jenner's latest Instagram outfit reveal is iconic early 2000s style, from her head to her toes. On Friday, the model shared a carousel of photos from what seems like an impromptu photoshoot at a parking garage in which she is wearing a Loewe blur print tank dress. The tight cotton hugged her figure and offered a glimpse of leg through the high skirt slit as she vamped towards the camera in one clip.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HackerNoon

#FoundersConnect with Damilola Olokesusi, Co-founder & CEO of Shuttlers

Shuttlers is a platform that enables professionals to access efficient shared transportation in Lagos Metropolis. With the app, professionals can book a seat on a route, pay for a seat and track the arrival of their shuttle. Dami talks about her childhood background, her journey to entrepreneurship, why it was important for her to build this business, etc. Dami talked about the challenges of raising money for the startup. So many things to learn from Dami in this video, please watch till the end.
TECHNOLOGY
Elle

How Rachel Zegler Got Ready for Her First Oscars, Dressed Up in Tiffany & Co. and Dior

After calling the Oscars out for not inviting her despite her leading role in nominated film West Side Story, Rachel Zegler was tapped to be a presenter for the ceremony. And the actress dressed gorgeously for her first time at the Academy Awards ceremony in a sheer Dior dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. ELLE.com received exclusive behind the scenes photos of Zegler's Oscars prep and details on the jewelry Zegler wore in her relatively last-minute look.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

The 12 Best Waterproof Mascaras for Midday Crises

Let’s be real. Every now and then, you have to let out a soft cry or an intense sob. You might be in line waiting for your bagel trying to cure your “hangxiety.” Or maybe you’re having a full-on life crisis in the bathroom at work. Perhaps you’re just listening to Olivia Rodrigo and the lyrics are hitting a bit too close to home. Whatever the situation may be, the absolute last thing you need is your mascara running down your face. Nothing says, “You’re overdue for therapy” like cartoonish black streaks running down your face during a 10 a.m. Zoom call. What are you going to do? Not wear mascara? Right, like that’s an option.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Fifteen Percent#Superpower#Diversity#Elle Com#Good American#Shark Tank
Elle

The Launch: April’s Hottest Fashion Drops

We’re finally getting into the swing of spring, and fortunately, the fashion is right there with us, ready to bloom. From Wandler’s new collaboration with Germans Ermičs to Etam’s U.S. debut, we’ve got the scoop on the best and boldest fashion news, collaborations, and releases this month. Watch this space for more intel as the month continues.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

The 17 Best Aluminum-Free Deodorants That Actually Work

Is there anything worse than leaving the house, going about your activities, and then realizing that you forgot to apply deodorant? Now for the rest of the day, you have to clamp your arms down by your side in case your B.O. reaches any poor, unsuspecting victim. And if someone unexpectedly goes in for a hug? Game over.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy