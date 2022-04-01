Social Lites - Walden

It’s hard to believe that the end of another Ladies Association of Walden (LAW) year is quickly approaching. The calendar year for LAW runs from the August meeting through the June meeting. The group takes a break in July with no meeting or newsletter.

The Nominating Committee for new officers is ready to roll out its nominations at the May meeting. A large thank you goes to committee members Melody Brittain , Linda Sustsman and Claire Harris for taking on this important duty. Candidates will be announced at the May meeting. A vote on any contested positions will be taken at the June meeting.

Attention all you garage sale aficionados: Walden’s Spring Community-wide garage sale is set for Saturday, April 30 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rain or shine. The deadline for Walden residents to register is April 17. The cost is $5. See the April issue of the Walden news magazine for details on where and how to register. Maps for customers will be available for pickup at the Walden CIA office, 13301 Walden Road.

Minus the windy, rainy bump on Wednesday, the weather this week was beautiful for golf and other outdoor activities. Wednesday’s “cold” front forced a halt to the WLGA playday, but Thursday brought gorgeous weather for play at Elkins Lake Invitational on Thursday. Several players set out quite early Thursday for the annual Divot Damsel Derby Day Invitational. After the “covid hiatus” of two years, the tournament was back in full swing with a modified Chapman format. A number of Walden ladies played with several bringing home the “dough.” Congratulations to the following teams: Sandy Barron/Carolyn Ginandt (1st gross/6th flight), Debbie Kerr/Jean Smith (1st net/6th flt), Karen Cutrer/Judy George (1st gross/5th flt), Peggy Devine/Karen Toland (2nd net/5th flt), Marsue Ferguson/ A Rodgers (2nd gross/3rd flt).

The first Walden LAW Book Exchange is set for Friday, April 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. Prior to the exchange, collect your gently used books to trade, swap or donate. All books in good shape are welcome. Drop off your books at Jeannine Dennis’ home, leave them on the bench (3114 Lake Island Drive). Jeannine will organize and have them ready for Exchange Day. Then on April 22 drop by for a cookie, conversation and pick up a book(s) of your choice. Any remaining books will be donated to the Friends of Stewart Library Book Sale to be held May 5-7.

I’m at a place in my life that running errands counts as going out. ‘Til next week…

- Sandy Barron

Send Walden news to Sandy at tx1barron@gmail.com.