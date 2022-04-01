Must Read: Photographer Patrick Demarchelier Has Died, Beauty's Big Bet on Entertainment
These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday. Photographer Patrick Demarchelier died on Thursday at the age of 78. In an obituary by Vanessa Friedman, The New York Times remembers Princess Diana's personal portraitist and the prolific Vogue creative partner as "one of the photographers whose work helped define...
On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
A new angle from the 2022 Oscars has viewers asking even more questions about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. In footage taken from the floor of the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Jada Pinkett Smith appears to laugh at her husband’s scuffle with the comedian. In the viral video shared via TikTok, the 50-year-old actress […]
Viewers at home were shocked when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars on March 27, and now, the actor’s son, Jaden, is revealing why the evening made him ‘cry’. “And That’s How We Do It”, Jaden Smith tweeted on March 28, just moments after the...
Hoda Kotb had quite the shocked reaction upon seeing how her co-star Jenna Bush Hager looked on a new installment of Today with Hoda and Jenna. The two NBC stars walked out to applause from the studio in their signature ombre robes as they concealed the outfits that had been chosen for them to wear by their producer.
PRINCE Harry has been slammed for 'not bothering' to attend Prince Philip's memorial yesterday, as the late Duke's former protection officer describes his absence as 'pathetic'. Richard Griffin, who was responsible for the Queen and Prince Philip's safety for 14 years, was a guest at today's Service of Thanksgiving at...
Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
Kourtney Kardashian will do anything for fiancé Travis Barker, including the task of removing stitches from the rocker. Travis, 46, bragged about her medical assistant skills in a Wednesday, March 30 tweet, though he didn't...
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Times released the results of its investigation that may have prompted Willis' family to announce the 67-year-old movie star was "stepping away" from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis. "According to those who have worked with the elder Willis on his recent films, the actor has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years. In interviews with The Times this month, nearly two dozen people who were on set with the actor expressed concern about Willis’ well-being," report the Times' Amy Kaufman and Meg James. "These individuals questioned whether the actor was fully aware of his surroundings on set, where he was often paid $2 million for two days of work, according to documents viewed by The Times. Filmmakers described heart-wrenching scenes as the beloved Pulp Fiction star grappled with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember his dialogue. An actor who traveled with Willis would feed the star his lines through an earpiece, known in the industry as an 'earwig,' according to several sources. Most action scenes, particularly those that involved choreographed gunfire, were filmed using a body double as a substitute for Willis." Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent recalled Willis accidentally firing a prop gun on set in 2020 while she played her daughter in the film Hard Kent. She recalled how they were filming a scene in which he was to protect her with a gun when he fired a blank on the wrong cue -- not once, but twice. “I’m supposed to think my life is about to end, and then my dad steps in to save the day,” Kent said, describing how her back was to Willis in the scene. Willis was supposed to deliver a line that would prompt Kent to duck. Instead, he fired the blanks with her back to him, so she was unable to duck each time. As The Times notes, Willis filmed 22 movies in four years -- an unusually large number for any actor.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet shocked the world back in January when the former couple announced that they would be ending their 16 year long relationship, and now the 42-year-old actor has dashed all hopes that the pair will ever reunite romantically. While fans have been outwardly devastated about the dissolution of the marriage, Momoa set the record straight on Oscar Sunday, declaring that things were done for good.
Idris Elba has spoken out following reports he is set to step away from acting to focus on his music career. The actor and DJ, who is set to reprise his role as DCI John Luther for the upcoming spin-off movie based on the BBC drama series, appeared on Thursday's Loose Women when he responded to the rumours.
Under the new pact, Henson and TPH Entertainment will partner with the studio venture, which supplies content to Paramount Plus, Showtime, CBS, Nickelodeon, BET Plus and BET, as well as select third-party platforms. Launched in September 2021, BET Studios was designed to supply the increased demand for premium content from leading and rising Black creators.
The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
Keke Palmer has shared a video of what appears to be her showing off a pregnant stomach on social media, prompting fans to question whether she is expecting a child or if she was making a joke for April Fools’ Day.“I’ve officially joined the summer MOM club,” she tweeted alongside a mirror selfie, in which she could be seen posing with her shirt lifted to expose her stomach. However, even though the Nope actress has reportedly been in a relationship with podcast host Darius Jackson since last summer, many fans were skeptical about Palmer’s cryptic pregnancy announcement.“Girl we know what...
