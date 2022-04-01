Social Lites - Panorama Village

Seems as if Panorama is ablaze with color. Redbuds and azaleas are in bloom and it seems like overnight. Many yards are getting a makeover and things are looking so nice. Yard of the Month given by the Panorama Garden Club goes to Jimmie Morrow of 10514 Parkside. Congratulations! You might want to get your hummingbird feeder out and ready for those fast flying birds we love to see. They are arriving now. If you want to make your own liquid for those feeders use one part sugar to four parts water.

The PWGA winner of Low Net Over the Field this week was Dana Howze. The other winners were: First Flight, Low Gross Marian Leighty, Low Net Celie Windham, Low Putts Marsue Ferguson; Second Flight. Low Gross Linda Belyeu, Low Net Monica Brawner, Low Putts (tie) Donna Allen, Monica Brawner, and Ruby Hefner; Third Flight, Low Gross Margie Howell, Low Net and Low Putts Ellen Hines, Birdies Margie Howell and Dana Howze, Chip Ins Monica Brawner and Ruby Hefner, Closest to the Pin #11 and #16 Dana Howze, #21 Celie Windham and #24 Margie Howell.

This year will be the 50th anniversary of Panorama Village becoming a city. The celebration will take place near the July 4 celebration so think about volunteering during this special time. Vickie Modeland is looking for some people to work on the Little Mr. and Miss Panorama Pageant. If you would like to help with registration, helping with the children, or judging the contest please contact Vickie at vwmodeland@yahoo.com . There will be other opportunities for volunteering so if the pageant isn’t for you, please keep watching for a job you can volunteer for during that event.

- Ruthie McGrath

