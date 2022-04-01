ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Cande Aguilar & Jesse Amado: “Dos Manos Dos Toques” at Cothren Contemporary, Houston

By Carris Adams
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt first glance, the artist pairing in Dos Manos Dos Toques at Cothren Contemporary feels like a stretch, because of their formal differences. Instead, we can think of Cande Aguilar and Jesse Amado as two artists on different sides of the same coin. Both are Mexican American, working in the southern...

