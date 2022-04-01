ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, CA

EPISODE 201: THE DISAPPEARANCE OF RAYMOND COLLINS JR.

By UNSOLVED STAFF
 1 day ago
On the Season 2 premiere of "Unsolved with Steve Gregory", we look into the disappearance of Raymond Collins Jr.

At approximately 4 pm on Sunday, February 15th, 2015, Raymond Collins Jr. left his family home in Chino Hills, CA to meet with a prospective client in Compton, CA… Collins never returned home.

Ray was an aspiring rap music producer and part time student. He was very well known and respected for his work. Collins grew up in Compton surrounded by several well-known Hip-Hop artists. His childhood friends include Kendrick Lamar and Jayceon Taylor, aka,  “the Game”.

Photo: Los Angeles Sheriff's Department

A large percentage of Collins’ clients were young black men, many of whom were affiliated with many street gangs.

On the day of Collins’ disappearance, he met with a prospective client in the city of Compton to negotiate a contract for Collins to produce an upcoming rap video. The client was a member of local street gang, the “Nutty Block Crips”.

According to the client, following their meeting they both ate at an “In-N-Out Burger” before Collins drove the client back to his residence. Four days later, February 19th, 2015, the Toyota Camry that Collins was driving was located in a neighborhood in Compton. The vehicle was left abandoned and parked illegally on a curb.

A witness told investigators a black man dressed in a dark hoodie exited the vehicle and walked away, on the night of Collins’ disappearance.

7 years later, Collins’ is presumed dead and his body has not been located.

No viable suspects were identified – the case remains UNSOLVED.

For a more in-depth look at this case, CLICK HERE!

Episode 201 of "Unsolved with Steve Gregory" airs SATURDAY, 04/02/22 from 8 pm - 10 pm on KFI-AM 640.

