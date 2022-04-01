Volunteer Coach At PAL Charged With Rape After Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 15-Year-Old Girl, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A volunteer coach who police say is associated with the Philadelphia Police Athletic League is charged with raping a teenage girl. The suspect is 26-year-old Marquis Graham.

Police say he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old, who regularly attends the Strawberry Mansion PAL Center on Ridge Avenue.

Investigators say the alleged assault happened March 9 in Graham’s car.

They say he offered the girl a ride after she left the PAL center and was walking to work.

PAL officials say there is no comment at this time.