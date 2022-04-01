ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Volunteer Coach At PAL Charged With Rape After Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 15-Year-Old Girl, Police Say

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0udhXB_0ewe4okE00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A volunteer coach who police say is associated with the Philadelphia Police Athletic League is charged with raping a teenage girl. The suspect is 26-year-old Marquis Graham.

Police say he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old, who regularly attends the Strawberry Mansion PAL Center on Ridge Avenue.

Marquis Graham

Investigators say the alleged assault happened March 9 in Graham’s car.

They say he offered the girl a ride after she left the PAL center and was walking to work.

PAL officials say there is no comment at this time.

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Idaho Falls man arrested for raping 16-year-old girl, police say

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — Police arrested a man in Idaho Falls after they say he raped a 16-year-old girl. The man, 23-year-old Danilo Nitura, was at a house in Eve. Dr. where he reportedly gave a 16-year-old girl a drink that made her feel dizzy. Despite being told to stop, officials say Nitura engaged the girl sexually.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Complex

Former Co-Worker Who Killed Black Man on Camping Trip Will Not Face Charges, Victim’s Family: ‘Not Surprised’

After his death on Dec. 12, Pennsylvania’s Venango County District Attorney Shawn White announced at a press conference on Tuesday that Peter Spencer’s death was a result of self-defense under the state’s stand your ground law. Spencer’s family says they are “not surprised” by the announcement—describing his death as a "modern-day lynching."
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
CBS News

London cop convicted of kidnap, rape and murder faces 4 new charges of indecent exposure

London — A former police officer jailed for life for the kidnap, rape and murder of a London woman as she walked home is now facing four charges of indecent exposure, Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Friday. The alleged offenses took place in the Swanley area of southeast England in late January and February last year, just before Wayne Couzens killed Sarah Everard on March 3.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Philadelphia Police
The Independent

Man charged with smearing human faeces on a woman’s face is arrested again

The man accused of committing one of the more heinous crimes reported at a New York subway station is back behind bars again, but this time for a crime that will induce far fewer stomach-churning reactions.Frank Abrokwa was caught on CCTV footage on 21 February approaching a 43-year-old woman who was sitting on a bench at the Wakefield-241st Street subway station in the Bronx. In the video, you can see the moment that the 37-year-old smeared human faeces on the unsuspecting woman’s face.By 28 February, Mr ââAbrokwa was caught and charged by police with forcible touching, menacing and disorderly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Vermont Police Identify DNA in 2004 Disappearance of 17-Year-Old

Investigators have identified a DNA sample in connection with the 2004 disappearance of 17-year-old Brianna Maitland, per CBS News. Vermont State Police investigators say that identifying the DNA, which was found near Maitland’s abandoned car, doesn’t mean it’ll lead to a suspect. According to authorities, the teen is believed to be a victim of foul play.
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Two-year-old boy dies after being bitten by dog

A two-year-old boy has died in hospital days after being bitten by a dog.The attack happened at an address in Egdon, Worcestershire, on Monday and the boy was treated at Birmingham Children’s Hospital but died from his injuries, West Mercia Police said.Three dogs were seized and, though police did not confirm the breed, the force said they are not believed to be banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act.After the attack, the boy’s family attempted to take him to hospital themselves, but stopped at Worcester Countryside Centre on the advice of the ambulance service.He was taken from there to Worcestershire Royal...
ACCIDENTS
People

Utah Man Allegedly Terrorized Girlfriend, Her Son for Days Before Violent Incident That Landed Him in Jail

Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Dashcam video shows man pull gun on Uber driver Christi Spicuzza before murder as suspect appears in court

A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
60K+
Followers
19K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy