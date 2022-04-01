ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

By Danielle Long
southernillinoisnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleReady, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:. The Bubble: Judd Apatow directs an all-star cast in his new comedy film all about a group of actors trying...

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Disney's New Streaming Model

The streaming wars arguably entered a new phase when Disney (DIS) announced that its D+ service would branch out into a new advertiser-supported tier. This follows an earnings report in February that mentioned a better-than-expected jump in D+ subscribers: the company signed up 11.8 million users versus 7 million per Wall Street projections. It made everyone forget about the anemic just-over-2 million additions in the previous quarter. Disney now has 130 million subscribers compared to the 95 million statistic reported a year ago.
BUSINESS
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Cole Sprouse
Person
Richard Linklater
Person
Lana Condor
Person
Oscar Isaac
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Horse#Watchlist#Comedy Film#Apollo#Moonshot#Disney#Egyptian#British
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Whoopi Goldberg Shuts Down Tara Setmayer's Complaints About Hypocritical 'Hollywood Elites'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Whoopi Goldberg renewed her defense of the Academy Thursday morning during yet another tense discussion about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. When guest co-host Tara Setmayer insisted the altercation is evidence that "Hollywood elites are a bunch of hypocrites," Whoopi stepped in to shield her fellow actors and Academy members from the criticism. "As one of those people, I gotta stop you," said The View's longtime moderator. "I just want to stop with this 'elite' stuff."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Jordi Vilasuso Out as Rey: ‘I Will Miss It’

The Young and the Restless’ Sharon will soon be a single woman again, it seems: Jordi Vilasuso will last air as her better half this spring, Soap Opera Digest reports. “Playing Rey Rosales… for the past four years has been an incredible experience that has brought me immense joy as an actor,” he said in a statement to the magazine. “I want to thank [former executive producer/headwriter] Mal Young for creating the Rosales family and [ex-CBS executive] Angelica Rosas McDaniel for championing the representation of Hispanics on daytime’s No. 1 drama.” (Sadly, Rey was the last of the Rosaleses still in Genoa City.)
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

What to Stream This Weekend: 'Halo,' 'Atlanta,' 'Adam Project,' 'No Exit' & 'Bel-Air'

This image released by Paramount+ shows Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief in a scene from the series "Halo," premiering March 24. (Adrienn Szobo/Paramount+ via AP) Spring is springing, but it might be chilly enough where you are to keep streaming indoors. Cheddar recommends the oft-delayed adaptation of a popular video game shooter, the return of Donald Glover to Hotlanta, Ryan Reynolds traveling through time, a Hulu thriller set amid a blizzard, and a very different reimagining of Will Smith's classic sitcom.
VIDEO GAMES
Stereogum

Stream Weezer’s New EP SZNZ: Spring

Weezer released two albums in 2021, the arena-rocking Van Weezer and the piano-focused OK Human. The prolific streak is continuing into 2022. For a long while, Rivers Cuomo has been teasing a series of four albums themed around each of the four seasons. It wasn’t idle talk. Today, on the spring equinox, the first of those releases is here.
MUSIC
The Independent

Ricky Gervais: Creator of ‘£76,000’ Oscars gift bags gives scathing response to comedian’s criticism

The creator of the Oscars gift bags, which Ricky Gervais strongly condemned, has hit back at the After Life star and called him a “hypocrite”.On Sunday (27 March), Gervais issued a scathing statement about the gift bags handed out at the ceremony, which are thought to be worth more than $100,000 (£76,000).The criticism came as part of the opening speech he imagined he would give had he been chosen to host the Oscars.“Hello. I hope this show helps cheer up the ordinary people watching at home,” wrote Gervais on Twitter. “If you’re unemployed for example, take some comfort in...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Stream TENGGER’s Transportive New Album Earthling

The Pan-Asian family band TENGGER are back with their seventh album, just in time for spring. (Maybe they should tour with Weezer?) Earthling finds the Seoul-based group continuing to excel at new age/ambient sounds, mixing active keyboard melodies with wordless vocals and more meditative, droning notes. On Bandcamp, they shared this statement about how the beauty of nature once again was a central inspiration:
MUSIC
Popculture

Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
TV SHOWS
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy