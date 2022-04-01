ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

'Purrsonal Trainer': Cat Lays Down the Law For Human Doing Pushups in Video

By Shira Li Bartov
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

"He's staring right into the eye of the tiger," one amused commenter noted. "Must be where he gets his motivation...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 5

If you enjoy reading articles from
Newsweek
Newsweek

855K+

Followers

87K+

Posts

787M+

Views

Follow Newsweek and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
UPI News

Sheep lost in the wild for six years sheared of 88 pounds of fleece

March 17 (UPI) -- A sheep found wandering on an Australian mountain was relieved of a great weight when his first shearing in at least six years removed 88 pounds of fleece. Pam Ahern, owner of Victoria animal sanctuary Edgar's Mission, said she recently received a call about a sheep found by a hiker on nearby Mount Alexander.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Cat#Gyms#Mental Health#Survivor#Hahaha
countryliving.com

Why you should always close the bedroom door before you go to bed

Your nightly routine should include brushing your teeth, washing your face, and getting into comfy PJs, but new information shows that most people skip a very important step before climbing into bed. Nearly 60% of people sleep with their bedroom door open, according to a recent survey conducted by the...
HOME & GARDEN
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Seldom-seen animal spotted on Colorado trail camera

A Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) trail camera recorded a rare sight late last month, when a ringtail crossed it's path. "Typical habitat is canyon and mesa country, and most sightings are near water. In fact, the first reports of ringtails in an area often are of animals caught in traps set for mink," CPW said in a post on their website.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Motherly

This bridesmaid was pumping in the wedding photos—with the bride’s full support

This viral photo is a breathtaking display of bridal beauty, supportive friends and the lengths breastfeeding mamas go to to fit pumping into schedules. The photo, shot in 2019 and shared on Facebook in 2020 by photographer Amber Fletcher, shows bride Rachael Downs surrounded by her bridesmaids. One of them, Allison Hepler, is rocking an accessory the rest aren't: a breast pump.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Video of TikTok user getting dress-coded at Disney World over crop top goes viral

A video of a woman being dress-coded by staff at Disney World and forced to change out of her crop top into a bright yellow t-shirt has gone viral.TokTok user @toragrams posted the video, which has been watched more than 4 million times, along with the caption “so yeah just experienced getting dress-coded at disney” along with a sad face emoji.Her video showed her wearing a long sleeve black crop-top shirt that tied together at the front and showed her midriff.Officials at the park gave her a voucher for a free t-shirt and showed her to a merchandise store where...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AOL Corp

9 signs your dog is super connected to you

For the most part, it’s pretty obvious when a dog likes you. The licks, the wags, the smiles! But just like people, some pups have reserved personalities. If you’re worried whether or not your dog is connected to you, take a look at their body language and then read the tell-tail signs below. Canines thrive on human companionship and love, so chances are, your pup would hold your hand if he could.
PETS
Complex

Dog Left at Animal Shelter by Owners Who Thought He Might Be Gay

A dog named Fezco was dumped at an animal shelter in North Carolina by his former owners because they thought he was gay after he humped another male canine, HuffPost reports. Fezco, who is an unknown breed and either four or five years old, is currently being held at Stanly County Animal Protective Services in Albemarle as he awaits to find a new home.
ALBEMARLE, NC
Power 102.9 NoCo

Kid Trunks Posts Graphic Photos of Face Wound From Hospital Bed

Disclaimer: This article contains images that may be disturbing to some audiences. Early this morning (March 21), Kid Trunks posted a pair of graphic, bloody photos to Instagram, which showed himself in a hospital bed with a significant gash across his chin. Although it is unclear how Trunks received the wound, he alludes to gun violence in the caption.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
855K+
Followers
87K+
Post
787M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy