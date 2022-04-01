Lia Thomas Rival Says Female Athletes Worried About 'Trajectory' of Sports
The swimmer who tied for fifth-place in the 200-yard with Thomas said most female athletes are concerned about how the NCAA rules "could end up in a few...www.newsweek.com
if every swimmer refused to swim they would have to take action. it's sad that this is even a situation he should have never been allowed to compete
Until you ALL stand up the rest of us have no option to stay seated as well. Learn the word NO. NO I will not write a letter of approval for him as I don't condone what's happening. Simple...NO. No one can stand up while you're all welcoming him with open arms in public. It would make us look insane. I'm so fed up with this. I'm sick of the girls not standing up and sick of boys who can't cut it in boys sports demanding to be let into girls sports. I'm sick of the insanity of it all.
any win for this swimmer or position should be nullified. At some point, women should leave this person to swim alone.
