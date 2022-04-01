ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Spicer Rips NBC for 'Softball' Questions Amid Report of Psaki Hiring

By Fatma Khaled
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Former Donald Trump aide accused NBC News of asking "softball" questions in light of the news that the White House press secretary reportedly is joining...

Peter Ho
1d ago

Sean Spicer was the first to lie for Trump and then thrown under the bus by his boss. He was lying about the size of the crowds during Trump's inauguration.

Lucky☘ Gang ☘13
1d ago

I could hear his voice getting higher as he cries. he is a grown man......I wonder when his balls are going to drop 😂🤡🖕

Washington Post

Promotion of Trump’s ‘big lie’ is costing Fox News

Fox News is paying the price for its obeisance to former president Donald Trump. In December, a Delaware judge ruled that the $1.6 billion defamation suit filed by voting-tech firm Dominion Voting Systems could proceed. And on Tuesday, New York state Judge David B. Cohen issued a similar ruling in a $2.7 billion case filed by voting systems firm Smartmatic.
Daily Mail

Bill Barr slams Biden for 'lying' about that his son Hunter's laptop was 'Russian disinformation' and says his claims were verging on 'election interference'

Former Attorney General Bill Barr slammed President Joe Biden for lying about the authenticity of Hunter Biden's laptop. 'I was very disturbed during the debate when candidate Biden lied to the American people about the laptop. He's squarely confronted with the laptop, and he suggested that it was Russian disinformation and pointed to the letter written by some intelligence people that was baseless - which he knew was a lie,' Barr said Monday on Fox. 'And I was shocked by that.'
Washington Post

Trump kept hearing his fraud claims were false — but those he trusted kept saying they weren’t

One of the most important moments in Donald Trump’s political career was the moment he won the 2016 presidential election. I mean, that’s obviously true from the standpoint that it meant he became the 45th president of the United States. But it was true, too, because it was the payoff of a very specific bet he’d made as he was running for president: that he was right and the experts were wrong.
Daily Mail

MSNBC's Joy Reid faces backlash for accusing the media of covering the war in Ukraine with more compassion because the victims are 'white and largely Christian'

MSNBC host Joy Reid has faced backlash for on-air comments this week criticizing the media's coverage of the conflict in Ukraine, a topic she says is being elevated above wars involving 'brown and black' people around the world. During a Monday airing of The ReidOut, the progressive talking head argued...
The Independent

‘Behold the face of pure ignorance’: Candace Owens mocked by Pulitzer-winning historian for Ukraine comment

Republican commentator Candace Owens has been schooled by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Anne Applebaum for her claim that Ukraine “wasn’t a thing until 1989”. During her Candace show on The Daily Wire this week, Ms Owens claimed that “Ukraine wasn’t a thing until 1989” and that it was “stupid” to suggest Russian president Vladimir Putin was carrying out a “genocide” in the country. “Obviously Ukraine wasn’t a thing until 1989,” Ms Owens argued in the footage, shared by MediaMatters on Wednesday. “Ukraine was created by the Russians. They speak Russian.”“Behold the face of pure ignorance,” wrote Ms Applebaum, an...
Telegraph

Watch: Kamala Harris laughs during press conference on Ukrainian refugees

Kamala Harris has been criticised for giggling when asked if the US should take more Ukrainian refugees. The vice-president, who is on a three-day trip to Poland and Romania, laughed when asked the question at a press conference in Warsaw alongside Andrzej Duda, the president of Poland. She looked at...
The Independent

Ted Cruz cites slaveowner in confirmation hearing for Ketanji Brown Jackson

Senator Ted Cruz cited a slaveowning Supreme Court Justice who wanted to send enslaved people to Africa during Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing to become the first Black woman nominated to the Supreme Court.Mr Cruz made the remarks when discussing how contentious Supreme Court nominations can be and faulted Democrats for their attacks on Justice Brett Kavanaugh when Christine Blasey Ford accused him of sexual assault – which Mr Kavanaugh denied. “Supreme Court confirmations were not always controversial,” he said. “In fact Bushrod Washington when nominated to the Supreme Court in 1798 was confirmed the very next day.” Mr Washington,...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene sparks anger by calling decorated veteran Alexander Vindman ‘clueless’ and a ‘clown’ in Ukraine row

There has been an angry reaction to Marjorie Taylor Greene after she branded decorated veteran and former national security adviser Alexander Vindman a “clown” on Twitter for rebuking her for comments she made about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The Republican representative from Georgia was attempting to blame President Joe Biden for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Sunday when she posted on Twitter: “Tragically, people are dying because of Biden’s poor decision-making leading up to Putin declaring war on Ukraine.”Ms Greene continued: “Biden’s weakness and failure as a leader not only has put America last but is a danger to the...
Newsweek

