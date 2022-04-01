Sean Spicer Rips NBC for 'Softball' Questions Amid Report of Psaki Hiring

One of the most important moments in Donald Trump’s political career was the moment he won the 2016 presidential election. I mean, that’s obviously true from the standpoint that it meant he became the 45th president of the United States. But it was true, too, because it was the payoff of a very specific bet he’d made as he was running for president: that he was right and the experts were wrong.

POTUS ・ 29 DAYS AGO