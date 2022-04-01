Man With 11 Molotov Cocktails Near Capitol on Jan. 6 Sentenced to 46 Months
Lonnie Coffman was sentenced to nearly four years in prison after his pickup truck with Molotov cocktails and guns was found near the Capitol on January...www.newsweek.com
Lonnie Coffman was sentenced to nearly four years in prison after his pickup truck with Molotov cocktails and guns was found near the Capitol on January...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0