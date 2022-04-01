ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man With 11 Molotov Cocktails Near Capitol on Jan. 6 Sentenced to 46 Months

By Lora Korpar
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Lonnie Coffman was sentenced to nearly four years in prison after his pickup truck with Molotov cocktails and guns was found near the Capitol on January...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

KYTV

Judge sentences former Branson entertainer in fraud scheme case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A former Branson, Missouri entertainer received his sentence after pleading guilty in a fraud scheme case. A judge sentenced James Patrick Garrett, 65, of Branson to probation for five years. He must also pay restitution to victims and a fine of $52,000. In a plea deal, Garrett admitted to stealing more than $85,000 from hundreds of his audience members who donated to his non-existent charity for foster children. Investigators say the fraud scheme lasted from March 2016 to August 2020.
BRANSON, MO
