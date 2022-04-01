Near West Side shoe store burglarized for 2nd time in 2 weeks

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A shoe store on Chicago's Near West Side was burglarized Friday for the second time in two weeks.

Chicago police confirm five suspects broke into the Flee Club Chicago store on Taylor Street and stole merchandise just before 6 a.m.

Surveillance video shows one of the suspects armed with a crowbar break the glass. Then the group begins to kick the metal security doors to try and get inside.

Once inside the store, the video shows the suspects gram armfuls of merchandise, high-end clothes, shoes and more.

Owner Darris Kelly said enough is enough.

"We don't see it ending," he said. "I feel like it's going to keep happening, so what are we going to do? Keep opening our doors? We tried to do something for the community, we tried to do something for the people. It didn't work."

Flee Club sells high-end hard-to-find clothes, shoes, and purses. They said they were dropped from their last insurance company because of so many break-ins and just joined another one Thursday.

The owners said this time around, they estimate close to $70,000 worth of merchandise was taken.

Comments / 17

Quest 1
13h ago

Government can't stop it.time to put the law in your own hands. Because of Kim Fox's policies people are just going nuts because they know they'll get away with it it all comes from the top, Dumbocraps!!!!

Reply
7
lycan
14h ago

Inside job,after the first time you would install a super loud siren so when they break in it goes off and they wouldn’t stick around in the noise,the cameras if they don’t alert you which they should are useless if they don’t and if you just pay 69.99 a month to adt or another alarm company they call police immediatly,so question is why didn’t he do these things and allowed this to happen if it wasn’t staged

Reply(1)
7
carlos arroyo
12h ago

Close. Move somewhere else. Dam shame. I'm sure you can figure out nothing will change and you will do something better

Reply
5
