The Judds to Reunite at 2022 CMT Music Awards

By Jon Freeman
 1 day ago
Country Music Hall of Fame inductees the Judds are set to reunite and perform at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. The annual fan-voted event takes place April 11 in Nashville.

It’s been more than 20 years since the mother-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna Judd last played an awards show stage. This time they’ll reprise one of their most enduring hits with a rendition of 1990’s “Love Can Build a Bridge.” Singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves will introduce the pair’s performance and reflect on what their music has meant to her.

One of country music’s most successful duos, the Judds enjoyed a staggering run of hits through the Eighties, including “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Girls’ Night Out,” “Rockin’ with the Rhythm of the Rain,” and “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days).” Naomi announced her retirement in 1990 after being diagnosed with hepatitis C, though the two have reunited on occasion over the years as her health improved. Wynonna went on to enjoy a successful solo career that has lately branched out into more rootsy territory, including the covers EP Recollections for Anti- Records. In August 2021, the Judds were announced as part of the new class of Country Music Hall of Fame inductees.

Co-hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie, the 2022 CMT Music Awards will air live April 11 on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET. Performers include Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Keith Urban, and Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd.

