A West Liberty man allegedly reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour as he fled from Johnson County deputies early Sunday morning. A 2002 Acura RSX being driven by 19-year-old Khonethavanh Lovan of West Liberty was reportedly speeding southbound on Highway 1 near Morse Road just after 1:15am, travelling 81 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone. The deputy activated his lights and siren, and at one point Lovan reportedly slowed down as if he were going to pull over. But he allegedly sped back up and continued fleeing the officer, reaching speeds of well over 100 miles per hour.

JOHNSON COUNTY, IA ・ 6 DAYS AGO