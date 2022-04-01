ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

New Washington state law creates first-in-the-nation alert for missing Indigenous people

989kbay.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOLYMPIA, Wash. – Governor Jay Inslee has signed into law a first-in-the-nation statewide alert system for missing Indigenous people. The law creates a...

989kbay.com

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

Washington State Parks get a new Agency Director

OLYMPIA – Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission promoted from within and named Diana Dupuis as the new director of the parks agency. Dupuis, the agency’s regional manager in Spokane, will be the first female director since the agency was established more than 100 years ago. “Diana is...
SPOKANE, WA
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Alabama law could raise legal driving age just for transgender residents

Alabama trans youth are facing a pair anti-LGBTQ bills in their state that advocates say could make it effectively impossible for trans drivers under the age of 19 to receive a license.There’s been an avalanche of anti-LGBTQ legislation pushed across US states in recent months.South Dakota barred transgender girls from participating in sport. Idaho legislators might pass a bill that makes providing gender-affirming care ââpunishable by up to life in prison. In Alabama, legislators are set to vote on “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act” this month, a that the bill would outlaw doctors from offering gender-affirming care to...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
City
Olympia, WA
State
Washington State
AFP

Another US state passes abortion 'bounty hunter' law

Another US state passed a law allowing abortion providers to be sued in civil court Wednesday, as conservatives across the country ramp up their effort to overturn long-held reproductive rights. A total of 1,844 provisions relating to sexual and reproductive health and rights have been introduced in 46 US states during just the past two-and-a-half months, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for abortion rights.
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Amber Alert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Indigenous People#Amber Alerts#State Law
East Oregonian

Oregon invests $15 million to prepare for fallout of Idaho anti-abortion legislation

With Idaho poised to enact one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country, Oregon is shoring up access to abortion. Idaho’s measure would disallow abortion after six weeks and let family members of rapists sue abortion providers. According to the New York Times, a similar law in Texas resulted in a 60% drop in abortions in Texas and as much as an 800% increase in demand for abortions in clinics in neighboring states.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

American sisters’ assisted suicide in Switzerland spurs calls for more US states to adopt aid-in-dying laws

At Pegasos, a voluntary assisted dying association in Basel, Switzerland, death costs 10,000 euros, or just over$11,000.The figure includes paperwork and consultations, a prescription for the sodium barbiturate Nembutal, an appointment where the drugs are administered, cremation and couriering of the patient’s ashes home.The deed is performed in a windowless “cocoon room” with soft lighting and comfortable sofas. Patients can choose whether to receive a lethal dose through an arm-fed tube which they control, or by drinking the lethal solution, along with an anti-vomiting drug.When the time comes, the patient can play their favourite song while holding the hand of a loved...
LAW
The Week

Arizona joins Mississippi, Florida in passing 15-week abortion ban

The Arizona House on Thursday voted to outlaw abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, bringing it in line with a growing number of Republican-led states passing "aggressive" anti-abortion measures, The Associated Press reports. The state Senate had already passed the bill, which closely resembles the Mississippi law currently being considered...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ABC7 Chicago

Police say 5 fetuses found in home of anti-abortion protester

The Justice Department has charged nine anti-abortion protesters with conspiring to obstruct access to a women's reproductive health facility in Washington, D.C., in October 2020, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday afternoon. Prosecutors say Lauren Handy, Jonathan Darnel, Jay Smith, Paula Harlow, Jean Marshall, John Hinshaw, Heather Idoni, William Goodman...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy