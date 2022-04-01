Don’t let your disability stop you from becoming a business owner

When you decide to take the entrepreneurial route in life, you’ve made a profound decision. You’ve chosen to put your destiny in your own hands, come what may. Whether your reason for doing so is simple or complicated, one thing is clear – you desired a meaningful change in your career and lifestyle. So, when you do begin your investigation of franchise concepts, keep this one factor in mind – you don’t need an emotional connection to the product or service you’ll be selling. Think of business ownership as a means to an end. That’s when you’ll really be involved, at an enterprise level, in the “business of business.”

