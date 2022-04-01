ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallery Moab showcases landscape painter and sculptor

By Alison Harford, Moab Sun News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGallery Moab will feature work by guest artist Louise Seiler and featured artist Nick Eason throughout April. Seiler and Eason have both lived in Moab for decades, though their art forms are much different: Seiler paints playful desert scenes while Eason carves wildlife sculptures from wood. “I really enjoy...

