Gallery Moab showcases landscape painter and sculptor

Cleon Peterson makes striking, graphic paintings illustrating and narrating the dark power dynamics that permeate, manipulate and compromise society. With aggressively clean lines, stylization that invokes classical mythology, street art, branding, and state-sponsored propaganda, and a saturated palette of inky black, blood red, and chapel white, Peterson blends personal experience with battling demons into haunting portraits and chaotic scenes of injustice and depravity. His high-energy works are full of life and death, violence and disruption; but the compositions have the deliberative presence of icons, allegories, and symbols — and increasingly a sense of reflective wit, dark humor as a coping strategy. How are ordinary people so monstrous? How is monstrosity so beautiful? Are we the good guys or the bad guys? Peterson’s newest show is now open in New York at albertz benda.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO