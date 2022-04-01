ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Paul McCartney asks Starbucks to stop charging extra for plant-based milk

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j34hh_0ewdtVdu00

(NEXSTAR) – Paul McCartney doesn’t care too much for money — unless he’s being upcharged for non-dairy milk.

McCartney, a longtime vegetarian and animal-rights activist, recently penned an open letter to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson, urging him to end the chain’s surcharges for alternative milk.

The legendary musician issued his statements in partnership with PETA, which has previously called out the practice for penalizing customers “who are making the humane, environmentally-friendly choice.”

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

“It recently came to my attention that Starbucks in the USA has an extra charge for plant-based milks as opposed to cow’s milk,” McCartney wrote in the letter. “I must say this surprised me as I understand that in other countries like U.K. and India, there is the same charge for both types of milk and I would like to politely request that you consider this policy also in Starbucks USA.

“My friends at PETA are campaigning for this to happen … I sincerely hope that for the future of the planet and animal welfare you are able to implement this policy,” he concluded the letter.

In a press release issued this week, PETA added that McCartney is hoping to change Johnson’s mind before the latter’s retirement on April 4. Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz will be stepping in as interim CEO, the company announced.

PETA has long campaigned against Starbucks’ surcharge for plant-based milk, arguing that it not only contributes to the support of dairy farming, but unfairly discriminates against vegan customers. Also affected are lactose-intolerant customers, “most of whom are people of color,” PETA has previously said.

Starbucks itself has also acknowledged that “dairy is the biggest contributor to Starbucks carbon footprint” — another point that PETA is quick to repeat.

In this week’s press release, PETA added that a number of national chains, including Panera Bread and Pret A Manger, have already eliminated surcharges for non-dairy milk.

A representative for Starbucks was not immediately available to respond to McCartney’s letter. But Starbucks said as recently as Nov. 2021 that it was working on new approaches to sourcing sustainable dairy , but did not announce any plans to scale back on dairy offerings or make it more affordable for customers who request non-dairy options. The chain did, however, say it would continue to introduce more plant-based menu options.

The production of dairy, meanwhile, continues to have “a higher environment impact that all of the alternative milks,” according to an article published by the University of California, Davis, which cited (among others) a study from researchers at the University of Oxford.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
FOX8 News
FOX8 News

28K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

6M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Mashed

This McDonald's Food Is Actually Free, According To A Former Worker

After the rise of COVID-19, the fast food industry saw a surge in prices on account of several factors such as labor costs and an increase in the prices of ingredients including eggs, meat, fish, poultry, and more. According to Business Insider, several fast food chains were affected such as Chipotle, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and The Cheesecake Factory among others. McDonald's saw an 8% increase in its prices and customers took to social media to complain about the fact that fast food eateries are a lot more pricey than they used to be.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Over 250,000 Cases of Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso Drinks Were Just Recalled

PepsiCo is recalling more than 250,000 cases of Starbucks drinks, according to Food Safety News. The drinks in question are Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso drinks which are available at retailers all over the nation. The recalled beverages have inadequate sealing that could lead to spoilage. Because the inadequately sealed products have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Distractify

TikToker Orders "Most Hated” Starbucks Drink, Surprised When Barista Happily Makes It

When you work in the foodservice industry and customers are coming in fast and furious, you tend to rely on muscle memory a lot to fulfill orders. So when somebody comes in with an unorthodox order, it's difficult to go into "auto-pilot" and it can mess up your groove. And while there are plenty of restaurants/eateries that pride themselves on giving customers whatever they want, there are some that make it known they take that mantra very, very seriously.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Howard Schultz
Thrillist

Heads-Up, These Hash Brown Patties Were Just Recalled in 9 States

Cavendish Farms Corporation is recalling 441 cases of its Original Hash Brown Patties. The New Brunswick company is recalling the product due to undeclared wheat that could affect people who have allergies to wheat or celiac disease if consumed. The Original Hash Brown Patties in question come in 42.3-ounce packages...
FOOD SAFETY
The US Sun

What are McDonald’s chicken nuggets made out of?

MCDONALD'S chicken nuggets are loved universally - but what exactly goes into them?. They cost around £3.39 for six nuggets, while hungrier fans know a 20 piece sharebox costs typically just under a fiver. Prices can vary between stores though. You can also get McDonald's chicken nuggets in a...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Pret A Manger#Food Drink#Nexstar#Peta#Fox8 Mobile#Starbucks Usa
Mashed

Kroger Just Dropped Two Decadent Ice Cream Flavors

America sure loves ice cream. According to Frozen Dessert Supplies, some of the most-loved ice cream flavors around the country are Buttered Pecan, Birthday Cake, and Moose Tracks, and of course, nothing compares to the original vanilla or chocolate varieties. While the tried-and-true standards are classics for a reason, grocery store chain Kroger is shaking things up with the introduction of two new ice cream flavors that have social media buzzing.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Inc.com

After 35 Years, Starbucks Just Made a Bittersweet Announcement

Its most valuable brand asset is also one of its biggest problems. The Starbucks white cup with its green logo of a two-tailed mermaid is one of the most iconic features of any brand. It doesn't even have the word Starbucks in it, but you know exactly what it is. In fact, for many people, it doesn't just signify the world's largest coffee brand, it represents, well, coffee. Period.
BUSINESS
Mashed

The Supermarket That Beat Aldi And Kroger In A Recent Survey

USA Today has published its annual list of the top 10 supermarket brands. After a group of experts narrowed the number of brands down to ten, readers had a 28-day period to vote for their favorite. Despite the coverage Mashed tends to give to Aldi, Kroger, and Trader Joe's, none of these made it to the number one spot. The most beloved brand for readers of USA Today is The Fresh Market — and for the second year in a row.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
Country
India
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Say These Ice Cream Bars Are Better Than Häagen-Dazs

No matter how enticing a dinner entrée may sound, plenty of people are just dreaming about the dessert they'll indulge in immediately after the savory stuff. For some home cooks — even celebrity chefs — that sweet treat looks like Häagen-Dazs. Ina Garten, for example, has said the brand's vanilla ice cream is better than anything you could make from scratch. Kim Kardashian's favorite Häagen-Dazs flavor, dulce de leche, is also her "favorite thing in life."
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Dairy Queen's Secret-Menu 'Jack & Jill Sundae' Is Straight From The '60s

People love the idea of so-called secret menu items, and most fast food chains have their fair share of covert creations not listed on the permanent menu that you can order at certain locations (assuming that they have the ingredients on hand). Of course, in order to ask for any off-menu items, you must first be aware of their existence.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Will Walmart and Target Copy Starbucks and Taco Bell?

Grocery chains generally carry a pretty similar mix of products,. That's generally their appeal. You know that whether you go to Kroger (KR) - Get Kroger Co. Report, Publix, or whatever your local chain might be, you will see the same products n the shelves. There are, of course, specialty options like Amazon's AMZN Whole Foods or The Fresh Market, but even those have predictable inventories.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Why You Might See Fewer Totino's And Pillsbury Products At The Grocery Store

Supply chain problems continue to impact food companies and grocery stores nationwide. Reuters found that the Omicron wave back in January contributed to massive produce shortages, particularly along the West Coast. The price of transporting the food also skyrocketed, and even if shoppers could get ahold of their favorite products they potentially had to deal with a much higher price tag.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Coffee Mate's New Creamer Captures The Flavors Of This Iconic Ice Cream Treat

If you like ice cream and dessert — and let's face it, that probably describes quite a few people — then Coffee Mate's newest liquid coffee creamer flavor might end up on your grocery list. The popular brand just announced that it will be adding a brand new flavor, one that takes its inspiration from one of the most decadent ice cream truck classics on the market: the Drumstick.
FOOD & DRINKS
GreenwichTime

People are Reselling This McDonald's Menu Item for Hundreds Online. Now It's Coming Back to Menus -- And the Internet is Bracing Itself for the Craze

McDonald’s fans are known to form cult-like followings around limited edition menu items arguably moreso than customers of any other fast-food chain (don’t come for us, Taco Bell fanatics.) With the annual craze that surrounds the St. Patrick’s Day-adjacent release of the Shamrock Shake, to the commotion caused...
INTERNET
One Green Planet

Petition: Tell Grocery Stores to Stop Selling Unsafe and Unhealthy Plainville Farms Products

Many turkey farms rely on conditions that are unsafe, cruel, and unhealthy for these animals. Recently released footage shows a horrific video of workers beating, kicking, and stamping turkeys at Plainville Farms suppliers. You can even see employees grabbing turkeys by the head and neck, using their fragile body parts to fling them through the air.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy