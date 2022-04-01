ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL free agency 2022: Contract details for the Eagles signings

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vGCXP_0ewdrHkE00

The Eagles made one splash in free agency, agreeing to a deal with Haason Reddick, but there were several other value signings that should help continue the three-year retool.

Philadelphia retained Jason Kelce, Derek Barnett, Anthony Harris, Richard Rodgers, Greg Ward, and Andre Chachere while signing Kyzir White along with Reddick.

Even with the dead money from the Fletcher Cox release, the Eagles still have $20 million in cap space, and plenty of flexibility thanks to Howie Roseman.

The science is how the Eagles GM shapes a deal, and here are the contract details for the first wave of free agency via Over The Cap.

Jason Kelce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KAKjC_0ewdrHkE00
Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts (1) and Jason Kelce (62) celebrate after Hurts’ touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Kelce signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Eagles. The $14 million is guaranteed including a $10.13 million signing bonus, and Philadelphia made 2023 a void season as a placeholder in the event that Kelce retires or is released. He has a $2.75 million roster bonus that is guaranteed that year. If on the roster after June 2nd of 2023 a large guarantee kicks in for 2024.

Haason Reddick

Reddick will average $15 million per season and the 3-year deal includes $30 million fully guaranteed, and a $13,715,000 signing bonus, along with an option bonus of $13,670,000, according to Over The Cap.

Reddick’s cap hit for this upcoming season is just $4.028 million.

In 2023:

Base salary: $1,080,000

Workout bonus: $250,000

Option bonus: $13,670,000 (Must be exercised between the start of training camp and the start of the season)

Prorated money: $5,477,000

Cap hit: $6,807,000

2024

Base salary: $13,750,000

Workout bonus: $250,000

Roster bonus: $1 million (due on 3rd day of 2024 league year)

Prorated money: $5,477,000

Cap hit: $20,477,000

2025-2027

Void years

2025: Prorated money: $5,477,000; 2026: Prorated money: $5,477,000; 2027: Prorated money: $2,734,000.

Dead money in 2025: $13,688,000

Anthony Harris

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gx3bl_0ewdrHkE00
New Orleans Saints’ Adam Trautman, right, pulls in a pass against Philadelphia Eagles’ Anthony Harris during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Harris re-signed on a 1 year, $2,500,000 contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, including $1,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $2,500,000. In 2022, Harris will earn a base salary of $2,000,000 and a roster bonus of $500,000, while carrying a cap hit of $2,500,000 and a dead cap value of $1,000,000.

Zach Pascal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gZ9QV_0ewdrHkE00
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Pascal signed a 1 year, $1,500,000 contract with the Eagles, including a $465,000 signing bonus, $1,500,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,500,000. In 2022, Pascal will earn a base salary of $1,035,000 and a signing bonus of $465,000, while carrying a cap hit of $1,500,000 and a dead cap value of $1,500,000.

Derek Barnett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0agrDr_0ewdrHkE00
Dec 26, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) reacts after a stop against the New York Giants during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Barnett signed a 2-year contract worth $14 million with $7 million guaranteed at signing, with a third void year added for cap purposes.

The numbers are actually a 3 year, $15,210,000 contract including $8,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $5,070,000. In 2022, Barnett will earn a base salary of $4,500,000 and a roster bonus of $1,000,000, while carrying a cap hit of $5,441,176 and a dead cap value of $6,000,000.

Boston Scott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kOajT_0ewdrHkE00
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) carries the ball as Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 in Landover, Md. (Shaban Athuman/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Scott signed a 1 year, $1,750,000 contract with the Eagles, including $1,100,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,750,000.

Greg Ward

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WrdRH_0ewdrHkE00

Ward returned on a 1 year, $1,000,000 contract with Philadelphia, including an average annual salary of $1,000,000. In 2022, Ward will earn a base salary of $965,000 and a roster bonus of $35,000, while carrying a cap hit of $1,000,000.

Kyzir White

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TSZ8M_0ewdrHkE00
Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) celebrates a tackle against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

White joined the Eagles on a 1-year, $5 million deal.

The former Chargers linebacker signed a one-year contract worth $3 million fully guaranteed, with an additional $2 million is available through incentives. 4 void years were added for salary cap purposes.

Andre Chachere

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sw2ow_0ewdrHkE00
Philadelphia Eagles safety Andre Chachere (21) on defense during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Chachere signed a 1 year, $875,000 contract with the Eagles, including a $25,000 signing bonus, $25,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $875,000. In 2022, Chachere will earn a base salary of $825,000, a signing bonus of $25,000 and a roster bonus of $25,000, while carrying a cap hit of $875,000 and a dead cap value of $25,000.

Nate Herbig

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PoWQy_0ewdrHkE00
Philadelphia Eagles guard Nate Herbig (67) in coverage during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. The New York Giants defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 13-7. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Herbig is expected to return for his fourth season with the franchise after rendering the talented guard. Another team can offer Herbig a contract, but the Eagles will possess the right to match any offer.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Bruce Arians Has 2-Word Response To Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady shared a heartfelt message on Instagram following Bruce Arians’ retirement decision. While there has been talk of tension between Brady and Arians, the two are not backing those rumors up. “Thank you, BA for all that you have done for me and our...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Fans Aren’t Happy With The Chiefs

With the NFL Draft just a month away, the Kansas City Chiefs posted a video discussing this year’s tight end class. The caption for this video sparked a debate because it said: “We already have the G.O.A.T. …but could we add another tight end in the draft?”
NFL
The Spun

Report: 2 Surprise Teams Emerging For Baker Mayfield

After trading for Deshaun Watson, the Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland appears to be coming to an abrupt end. The former first overall pick is playing on his fifth-year option, making him too expensive to keep on the roster if he isn’t going to play. And Mayfield has since made it clear that he’d like to be traded elsewhere.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kelce
Person
Richard Rodgers
The Spun

Report: When Tom Brady Was Informed About Bruce Arians’ Plans

Bruce Arians informed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers players Wednesday that he’s retiring as head coach and handing the reins to defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. Arians’ decision comes two weeks after Brady ended his short retirement to come back to Tampa Bay. While this announcement may be unexpected, it didn’t blindside Brady.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Desmond Howard Has 2-Word Reaction To Colin Kaepernick

Michigan football will hold its annual spring game this Saturday, with Colin Kaepernick serving as an honorary captain. Kaepernick played for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14. The Wolverines announced last night that Kaepernick will be attending and had been named honorary captain. Additionally,...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Terrell Owens coming out of retirement at age 48

Terrell Owens has been trying unsuccessfully for years to convince NFL teams that he can still contribute, but he has finally found a league willing to give him a shot. Owens has agreed to a deal to play in the Fan Controlled Football league, according to a report from Frank Pingue of Reuters. The Hall of Famer is expected to join the Zappers, which is the same team Johnny Manziel recently revealed he will play for again this year.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Signing Bonus#American Football
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Andy Dalton Sends Clear Message About Jameis Winston Relationship

Earlier this offseason, Andy Dalton made his free-agency decision and it was a bit of a surprise. Dalton chose to sign with the New Orleans Saints. There’s a clear understanding he’ll be the backup to Jameis Winston. Although Dalton has fought for a starting position time and time...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Surprised By Bobby Wagner’s Contract

Bobby Wagner has finally made his free-agent decision. He’s signing a whopper of a deal with the Los Angeles Rams, despite being 32 years old. Per Adam Schefter, Wagner has agreed to a five-year deal that’s worth up to $65M. Wagner was reportedly deciding between the Rams and...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Conspiracy Theories Are Growing Tonight

Tom Brady conspiracy theories are growing on Wednesday night following the shocking news about Bruce Arians. Arians, who helped lead Brady and the Bucs to a Super Bowl in 2020, has decided to retire from head coaching and move into a front office role. Brady, of course, decided to come...
NFL
NBC Sports

Carson Wentz fires back at comments from Colts owner

From the reaction in Indianapolis to Carson Wentz’s ill-fated season with the Colts, you’d think he went 0-17, kidnapped Frank Reich’s dog, and set the team owner’s car on fire in the parking lot on his way out of town. No one has seemed to have...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
Popculture

NFL Hall of Fame Wide Receiver to Come out of Retirement, According to Report

A legendary NFL wide receiver is reportedly coming out of retirement. According to Reuters, Terrell Owens, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is coming out of retirement to play in the football league Fan Controlled Football. Owens, 48, hasn't played in the NFL since the 2010 season but has kept in great shape over the years. He is set to make the official announcement next week.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy