If you are on your social feeds, you see a lot of chatter about George Strait's finale concert at Rodeo Houston last night. As always he brought the biggest crowd of the rodeo season with a paid attendance of 79,452, according to culturemap.com in Houston. He came close to his 2019 paid attendance of 80,108. George came back out for a four-song encore and closed out with 'The Cowboy Rides Away.' Check out the full setlist by clicking here and scrolling down.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO