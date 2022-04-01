Social Lites - Bentwater

My bride recently posted a note on social media inviting Bentwater residents to share some tidbits about themselves or their neighbors who’ve done (or are doing) interesting, generous, unique things in life. Often, remarkable things. One response was from Theresa McLellan who made us aware of what’s referred to as a 10-person “chain of life.” Wow! Chain of life? Okay, you have my attention.

As I explored the topic a bit, I learned that a 10-person chain is quite rare, and the process more often involves perhaps 4 or 6 people. But what is it? In this case, it was a kidney transplant. Actually, several transplants. Now, if you know as much about transplants as I do (not much), you might think organ donation is a straightforward process. Nice person “A” gives a kidney to needy person “B” and you’re done. And that occurs. But what happens when nice person “A” and needy person “B” aren’t compatible? Ah ha. Now you see the dilemma. The solution? Chain of life. That’s when person “A” donates, instead of to person “B,” to person “C” who has a friend or family member who also donates to compatible person “D” or “E.” And that continues until needy person “B” is matched with a compatible donor. In the McLellan case, it meant several nice people stepping up so her son, Christian, could receive a kidney. Oh, by the way, Theresa’s husband and Christian’s dad, David, was part of that chain, donating his kidney to a 72-year-old great grandmother, whom they didn’t even know beforehand. Christian is now one of the lucky ones with his new kidney but, as you might imagine, it can often be a very lengthy and convoluted process. Some of those in need simply don’t survive the wait because most donor organs only become available when another human becomes deceased. That’s why nice, aware people agree to participate in the chain of life while they’re still here. The special bonus of that is they also get to exchange hugs afterward with the life they just saved. So, in addition to all the other things we enjoy about living in Bentwater, we’re also blessed to live where we have such quick and easy access to world-class medical facility amenities. You see, this 10-person chain of life took place at Houston Methodist Hospital where all 10 participants, 5 givers and 5 getters, were able to meet one another and celebrate. Together. No dry eyes at that party.

- Bruce Sellers

