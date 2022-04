We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When it comes to comfort food, one of the most satisfying and flavorful carbs to indulge in is a slice or two of garlic bread. Perfect to pair with pasta, soups, or just have on its own, the incredibly seasoned bread is made complete with butter, herbs, and of course, garlic. Though you might try to have it as an appetizer when you go out to Olive Garden, many can't hold back when it comes to the delicious bread, and for good reason. Famous chefs, including Guy Fieri, even have their own spins on garlic bread, though the simple, herby bread is delicious in all forms.

