Ford is about the reap the benefits of its new partnership with Volkswagen, with expanding plans to use VW's MEB electric vehicle platform to produce several new models as the automakers ready the first product of that partnership for its 2023 launch. The first new EV is a vehicle we've known about for years, with Ford laying the foundations of this plan back in 2019. But murmurs of a second MEB-based model have borne fruit, and another new EV will adopt those VW bones.

BUSINESS ・ 19 DAYS AGO