DeSantis Gets His Own Song From Van Zant & He Loves It

Click here to read the full article. Machine Gun Kelly’s new album, Mainstream Sellout, is officially here; but there’s one song in particular that has fans talking. MGK’s “Twin Flame” lyrics tell the story of his whirlwind romance with Megan Fox—from the surprising thing Megan told him on their first day together, to what MGK makes of their relationship now. “Twin Flame,” which is the final song on the rocker’s Mainstream Sellout album, is an ode to his fiancée. MGK popped the question in January 2022, with a personalized engagement ring featuring Megan’s birthstone, an emerald, along with a diamond to represent his own...

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO