Hobbies

Hog hunting with arrows

By Tom Claycomb
Idaho State Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile at the SHOT Show, I visited the Umarex booth and checked out their Air Saber. It’s like a PCP airgun except that it shoots arrows. It has an aluminum tube which a nockless arrow slides over. When shot, a blast of regulated compressed air spits the arrow down...

