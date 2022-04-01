ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
- Most-used e-commerce app: eBay

- 36% of respondents in Australia used app in the last month

- Other countries where app ranks first: Malaysia

EBay is an online marketplace that can be used all over the world to sell and purchase products. Headquartered in San Jose, California, both retailers and private individuals can sell products on this platform.

Like Allegro and MercadoLibre, eBay was founded in the 1990s and was started by Pierre Omidyar, who grew up obsessed with computers. Reportedly, Omidyar started eBay after his partner told him she was having trouble finding PEZ candy dispensers to purchase after they moved to Silicon Valley. EBay eventually went on to become a public company, generating $10.7 billion in sales. In 2017, the company claimed nearly 3,000 Australians had become millionaires from their sales on eBay.

