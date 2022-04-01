- Most-used e-commerce app: Buy123

- 15% of respondents in Taiwan used app in the last month

Established in 2013, Buy123 is a business-to-consumer e-commerce platform that uses artificial intelligence to help customers find deals. Buy123 is owned by the KuoBrothers , also known as The Entrepreneur Brothers, and is one of the company’s most successful B2C platforms. The app receives more than 6 million visitors and 32 million page views per month. Users have poured about NT$400 million (about $141 million in U.S. dollars) in transactions on the app. With the KuoBrothers headquartered in Taiwan, Buy123 has the local advantage for its Taiwanese customers and proves to be the most popular in the nation.

