World

Russia

By Danila2332 // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

- Most-used e-commerce app: AliExpress

- 27% of respondents in Russia used app in the last month

- Other countries where app ranks first: Nigeria, Israel, Netherlands, Morocco

Like Alipay, AliExpress is an online company owned by the Chinese company Alibaba Group. AliExpress began in 2010 as a marketplace where users all over the world can purchase items at a steep discount, primarily serving the business-to-business community. Currently, the service pivoted to business-to-consumer customer bases and has over 150 million active shoppers, generating revenue in more than 50 countries.

In 2015, the company launched a Russian-language website to increase sales. That same year, the company offered local warehouse services in the country so that sellers could deliver popular items to Russian customers more quickly.

