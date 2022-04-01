ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Switzerland

By Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket // Getty Images
Wyoming News
- Most-used e-commerce app: Wish

- 19% of respondents in Switzerland used app in the last month

- Other countries where app ranks first: Denmark, Romania, Sweden

A shopping platform that offers services to users all over the world, Wish is a discount e-commerce app headquartered in San Francisco . Wish is similar to companies like eBay and Amazon where users can purchase and sell items at a discount, like brand name tracksuits selling for less than $10 USD.

Former Google engineer and Polish immigrant Peter Szulczewski founded the company, originally operating under the name ContextLogic. Later, Szulczewski invited his friend Danny Zhang onboard, and the two rebranded the company as Wish, though ContextLogic still oversees operations of the company. By 2018, Wish had become the most-downloaded app for shoppers in the world, generating $2.5 billion in 2020 .

Wyoming News

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

