- Most used E-commerce app in the country: Trade Me

- 23% of respondents in New Zealand used app in the last month

Whether Kiwis are in the market for a new apartment or a bargain on a used computer, many head over to Trade Me. The app has more than 1.9 million visitors a day for goods and services such as apartments, used cars, vacation rentals, job postings, and more.

The app was launched in 1999 by Sam Morgan, a computer programmer frustrated by the lack of websites that served New Zealanders. By 2003, it had more than 100,000 listings, which has grown to more than 9 million today. Its offices are in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch.