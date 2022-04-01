ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

New Zealand

By Sharaf Maksumov
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTmxy_0ewdkrl900

- Most used E-commerce app in the country: Trade Me

- 23% of respondents in New Zealand used app in the last month

Whether Kiwis are in the market for a new apartment or a bargain on a used computer, many head over to Trade Me. The app has more than 1.9 million visitors a day for goods and services such as apartments, used cars, vacation rentals, job postings, and more.

The app was launched in 1999 by Sam Morgan, a computer programmer frustrated by the lack of websites that served New Zealanders. By 2003, it had more than 100,000 listings, which has grown to more than 9 million today. Its offices are in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch.

Comments / 0

Wyoming News
Wyoming News

1K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

353K+

Views

Related
US News and World Report

New Zealand to Allow Ukrainian-New Zealanders to Sponsor Family

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand's government said on Tuesday that it will introduce a new policy that will enable about 4,000 family members of Ukrainian-New Zealanders to move to the country in the short-term following Russia's invasion. Ukrainian-born New Zealand citizens and residents will be able to sponsor a Ukrainian...
IMMIGRATION
WOKV

New Zealand to remove pandemic mandates as omicron wanes

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — New Zealand will remove many of its COVID-19 pandemic mandates over the next two weeks as an outbreak of the omicron variant begins to wane. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Wednesday that people will no longer need to be vaccinated to visit...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sand Hills Express

Tourist killed by shark in popular snorkeling spot

An Italian tourist died Friday after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Colombia’s San Andres island in the Caribbean Sea, local media reported. The 56-year-old man, identified by Colombian press as Antonio Roseto Degli Abruzzi, was swimming near a cliff when he was bitten by the shark.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealanders#Trade Me
Daily Mail

The biggest cruise ship in the world sets sail: It has an ice rink and 19 swimming pools, room for 9,200 people and is longer than London's Shard is tall

She is a true behemoth of the ocean; a city on water longer than the Shard is tall with her own Central Park, ice rink, casino, 19 swimming pools, 20 restaurants and 11 bars. Weighing in at 236,857 tons – five times that of the Titanic – the Wonder of the Seas, the world's biggest cruise ship, set sail in spectacular style on Friday for her maiden seven-day voyage from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to the Caribbean.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Daily Mail

Depressing photos of crumbling bars and deserted streets show how far Bali still has to go before it's back to being the vibrant holiday island Aussies love

Travellers who have ventured back to Bali to re-live memories of the island loved by Australians for decades have been left stunned by the pandemic's impacts on the area. Indonesia has lifted quarantine rules for fully-vaccinated visitors, ending two years of the border being closed, and Australian tourists wasted no time returning to the island's shorelines.
WORLD
The Guardian

Sun sets on Mexico’s paradise beaches as climate crisis hits home

José Escalante looks out over the mile of fine, white sand leading up to the Mayan ruins perched on a bluff over the turquoise Caribbean. A few fishing boats have been pulled up on Tulum’s Playa Pescadores, one of the world’s most photogenic beaches. Tourists pose as the sun fades over the Yucatán peninsula behind them. All seems well in paradise.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
cruisehive.com

Passenger Intentionally Goes Overboard Virgin Voyages Cruise Ship

Virgin Voyages confirmed on Thursday that a search and rescue operation had been launched for a passenger overboard the Valiant Lady cruise ship. It will result in a delayed arrival back home in Portsmouth, UK. Passenger Overboard Valiant Lady. During the final day of Valiant Lady’s cruise to the Canary...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

No buffets, masks on board and regular Covid tests: Cruising will return to Australia next month but travellers are warned holidays at sea will be VERY different

Holiday-starved Australians can finally book a cruise as ships return to ports for the first time in two years - but time on board will look vastly different. P&O's Pacific Explorer will be the first major cruise ship to return to Australia, leaving from Sydney on a four-night voyage to Brisbane on May 31st.
WORLD
Narcity

This Tiny Surfing Town In BC Is Absolutely Stunning & Makes For The Perfect Beach Vacation

B.C. is full of beautiful places for summer trips, but this quaint surfing town on Vancouver Island might take the number one spot for a beach vacation. Pack your bags, grab some friends, and find some cheap flights to B.C. so you can experience just how magical this beach town is. Or, if you're in Vancouver, hop on one of the BC Ferries routes to get there.
WORLD
cruisehive.com

Entire P&O Cruises Fleet Will Be Back Sailing By The End of the Week

The UK’s leading cruise line will celebrate the complete return to service this week as the final ship becomes operational on Sunday, March 27. The company will have all six ships in operation around the UK, in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and the Caribbean. It’s a moment that...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Seychelles follows Maldives in easing travel rules for vaccinated

The Seychelles has become the third Indian Ocean beach destination to ease its travel restrictions for vaccinated tourists.Along with the Maldives and Mauritius, it has removed the requirement for a PCR test result for vaccinated arrivals.An infographic released by the tourist board and shared by Air Seychelles on social media confirmed the details.The Seychelles’ definition of “fully vaccinated” states that adults must have had two jabs, with the second having been given within the past six months - after which you must have had a booster jab to still be deemed fully immunised.The rules are slightly looser for 12 to...
TRAVEL
NME

Coldplay are teasing an Australian and New Zealand tour

Coldplay appear to be hinting that an Australian and New Zealand tour may be on the horizon. Through the Twitter account for their Alien Radio project, the band shared a Spotify link to a live performance of ‘Magic’, recorded at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney in June 2014. The song, along with a live version of ‘True Love’ that was recorded the same night, both appeared on the band’s ‘Ghost Stories Live 2014’ live album.
MUSIC
Travel + Leisure

Aruba Drops All COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

The Caribbean island of Aruba became the latest destination to lift all COVID-19-related border measures, the Aruba Tourism Authority shared with Travel + Leisure on Thursday. Starting March 19, travelers will no longer be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination to enter the island, according to the tourism board. The decision to eliminate pre-arrival protocols was "informed by global health organizations such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO), along with leading scientists and experts."
TRAVEL
travelnoire.com

Luxury Sleeper Train Routes Through Europe

There are quite a few luxury sleeper train routes going through Europe. Imagine giving your hand luggage to your car attendant and getting on the train late in the day. You start with having cocktails in the lounge car while enjoying the sunset. Then, imagine having a gourmet candle-lit dinner while the train chugs along, the snowy Alps just on the other side of the window.
TRAFFIC
cruisehive.com

Norwegian Dawn Cruise Ship: Overview and Things To Do

Launched in 2002, Norwegian Dawn isn’t exactly the newest ship on the block. However, for some cruisers, she’s the perfect fit for an upcoming vacation. The small-ish ship offers a range of itineraries all across the world, with all the convenience of a mid-sized ship. Think just enough...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
wusf.org

A recent report shows cruise bookings are twice as strong as last year

After nearly two years of pandemic restrictions on cruises, the industry is coming back as more travelers book trips with cruise lines. According to AAA Travel, cruise bookings during the past four weeks have nearly doubled as compared to this time last year. Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, Carnival Cruises, Norwegian...
TRAVEL
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy