ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Portugal

By ECO LENS // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ao8KA_0ewdkqsQ00

- Most-used e-commerce app: OLX

- 31% of respondents in Portugal used app in the last month

- Other countries where app ranks first: Egypt, Indonesia

OLX is an e-commerce platform that claims to serve more than 300 million people on a monthly basis in more than 30 countries. Similar to Craigslist, app users can do everything from selling used cars to finding jobs. OLX was founded in 2006 and the company, OLX Group, is headquartered in Amsterdam, but has offices all over the world, including in Lisbon, Portugal.

Fabrice Grinda and Alec Oxenford founded the company in 2006, and, by 2014, OLX amassed 200 million users a month. OLX was first launched in India in 2009, then in Brazil the following year. OLX Group draws in about $1.3 billion each year.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Wyoming News
Wyoming News

1K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

353K+

Views

Follow Wyoming News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Reuters

Brazil fear lack of European matches could cost them in Qatar

April 1 (Reuters) - Brazil are the bookmakers’ favourites to win the World Cup but their lack of friendlies against European opposition over the last four years perturbs coach Tite, who fears it could cost them in Qatar. Brazil were drawn in Group G on Friday and will face...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Smart Phone#Olx 31#Olx Group
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
TIME

China's Embrace of Putin Is Looking More and More Costly

When Wang Jixian moved to the southern Ukrainian port city of Odessa, he didn’t expect to find himself in the middle of a war. But as the 37-year-old software engineer picked up his cellphone and began posting online the reality of life under Russian bombardment— wailing sirens , booming artillery , buskers on fretful streets—he soon found himself under attack from a more surprising quarter: the Chinese government and nationalist trolls, who objected to Wang’s stark portrayal of Russian aggression that chafed with Beijing’s official narrative.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Portugal
Country
Brazil
Country
Egypt
The Next Web

Germany sticks it to Russia by offering a €9 monthly public transport ticket

In an effort to reduce its reliance on Russian oil, the German government is slashing the cost of public transport for residents. In summer 2022, people living in Germany can get a monthly public transport ticket for only €9 euros per month — a tenth of its usual price. The ticket will be offered for three months and will be called “9 for 90”.
TRAFFIC
bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Portugal not able to ban Abramovich from entering country

LISBON, March 16 (Reuters) - Portugal will implement all sanctions decided at EU level against Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich but is not able to ban him from entering the country because he is a citizen, Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said on Wednesday. Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by Inti...
POLITICS
simpleflying.com

Aerolíneas Argentinas Looks To Boost Its Brazilian Connectivity

Aerolíneas Argentinas will launch a new route between Argentina and Brazil, reopen three routes currently closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, and increase the overall number of frequencies between both countries as it scales up its international capacity. Where will it fly? Let’s investigate further. Aerolíneas’ plans...
LIFESTYLE
Coinspeaker

Crypto-friendly Portugal Attracts Ukrainian Nationals

Some of the crypto immigrants have noted that moving to Portugal presents great opportunities. As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, a report has shown that crypto-friendly Portugal is a top destination of Ukrainian refugees, especially those with crypto interests. Before the Russian invasion, Ukraine was beginning to establish itself...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russia World Cup chief 'serious' about Euro hosting bid

DOHA, March 31 (Reuters) - Russian soccer authorities are serious about a bid to host the European Championship in 2028 or 2032 despite their teams currently being suspended from competition, a senior official said on Thursday. Alexey Sorokin, who was CEO of the 2018 World Cup in Russia and a...
UEFA
FOX Sports

Who is in 2022 World Cup European playoff?

The Group Stage is officially set for the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup, but it isn't complete just yet. The U.S. men's national team, which will play on the tournament's opening day on Nov. 21, has drawn England, Iran and the winner of the European playoff — either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine — in Group B.
SOCCER
International Business Times

Germany To Face Spain At World Cup As Draw Pairs Iran And USA

Germany and Spain will clash at this year's World Cup after Friday's glitzy draw ceremony in Doha placed the two former winners in the same group, while bitter political rivals the United States and Iran were also drawn together. Four-time winners Germany were in Pot Two, making them the obvious...
SOCCER
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy