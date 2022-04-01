ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
- Most-used e-commerce app: Carousell

- 34% of respondents in Singapore used app in the last month

Carousell is a marketplace where users can sell anything from beauty products to bikes. As the app is headquartered in Singapore, it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that it’s proved so popular in this Southeast Asian country. In 2012, the company was founded by Quek Siu Rui, Lucas Ngoo, and Marcus Tan. A $75 Amazon Kindle was the first product sold on the platform.

In 2021, the company announced it received $100 million from a U.S. investor, bringing its value to $1.1 billion. Carousell can be used in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, and Taiwan.

