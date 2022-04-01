ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

South Africa

- Most used E-commerce app in the country: Gumtree

- 26% of respondents in South Africa used app in the last month

Launched in 2000, Gumtree was the first online classifieds site in the United Kingdom. Its popularity has since expanded to South Africa, where the listings site launched in 2005 for locals to buy, sell, and trade goods. Currently, more than 30,000 new listings are posted a day and the site has more than 3.8 million visitors a month.

Gumtree is part of Adevinta, a multinational company with offices in Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, and Amsterdam that operates online classifieds platforms in more than 15 countries.

