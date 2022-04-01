- Most-used e-commerce app: Alipay

- 47% of respondents in China used app in the last month

Similar to payment apps like PayPal and Venmo, Alipay is an eWallet app that allows users to pay for goods and services digitally. Founded by business mogul and investor Jack Ma, the company was created in 2004 by Alibaba Group in Hangzhou, China.

In 2013, Alipay surpassed PayPal as the most popular mobile payment platform . That year, the company announced that it handled $150 billion in online payments while PayPal only processed $27 billion. According to its Apple app store description , Alipay services are used by more than 1.2 billion users located all over the world.