ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Countries where Amazon is not the most-used e-commerce platform

By Bruno Vincent // Getty Images
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nmxHA_0ewdkZ4B00

When you’re looking for a deal on your favorite jeans or searching for a specialty item not available at your local stores, there are dozens of e-commerce platforms to choose from. But if you're like millions of people across the world, you may have headed for Amazon for your purchase.

As the planet's largest e-commerce platform, Amazon generated a total net sales of about $137 billion dollars in the fourth quarter of 2021 alone. The app ranks as the most-used shopping site in the United States and more than 20 other countries where shoppers can't get enough of its Prime Day deals and two-day deliveries.

But even with its dominance in the marketplace, it's still got some competition. Smartlook curated a list of the countries where Amazon was not the most-used e-commerce platforms by analyzing data from GlobalWebIndex gathered in 2020. To compile the information, GWI provided a representative sample of internet users in 46 countries (where GWI has logistical partners for surveys) with a list of 26 e-commerce apps tracked by the marketing research firm. GWI then asked the respondents which apps they used in the last month. Responses were analyzed to create a list of countries with the highest rate of adoption for each app.

While Amazon was the most popular in 21 of the 46 responding countries, the survey found that “55% of internet users have used one of the 26 commerce apps” that were tracked. E-commerce has shaped the majority of internet users’ shopping experiences, and there’s a good chance that will continue into the future.

Sample sizes for each country ranged from 954 (Morocco) to 25,670 (U.S.) and were sourced from a range of people from 16–64 years old. Quotas were placed on age, gender, and education. Figures are representative of the online populations of each market, not its total population. In addition to noting countries that had the highest reported rates of use for a specific app, this story lists up to five other countries where the app was also the most popular.

Comments / 0

Wyoming News
Wyoming News

1K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

353K+

Views

Related
BET

Amazon Flex Drivers In Atlanta Sue E-Commerce Giant For At Least $400M After Customer Shot Them

A lawsuit against Amazon demands accountability from the e-commerce giant and justice for two of its Amazon Flex drivers who were shot in Atlanta while making deliveries. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel Hilliard Martinez Gonzales announced that they filed a lawsuit Wednesday (March 23) on behalf of the injured drivers, Eduardo Gutierrez and Lawyer Denson, who is now paralyzed.
ATLANTA, GA
Android Central

Google was quietly collecting your Messages and Phone app data

This article has been updated to make it clear that Google Messages transmits a partial SHA256 hash, making it possible to determine the message content only in the case of short texts. What you need to know. A new study found that the Messages and Phone apps were quietly sending...
CELL PHONES
freightwaves.com

PayPal offers Happy Returns post-purchase services to merchants

Since its purchase of returns firm Happy Returns in May 2021, PayPal has announced a few partnerships with retailers to expand its base. But on Monday, the company announced the first integration of Happy Returns technology into the PayPal ecosystem. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) merchants can now access Happy Return’s return...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Commerce#Marketing Research#Gwi
TechRadar

Hackers are targeting your smartphone like never before

The pandemic has made mobile devices an essential part of every business, but it has also led to cybercriminals trageting smartphone users. A report by mobile cybersecurity firm Zimperium claims more than 10 million mobile devices, across 214 countries, were affected by mobile threats last year. The company’s zLabs cybersecurity research arm claims mobile malware is the most prevalent threat, as it was encountered by nearly 25% mobile endpoints within Zimperium’s global customer base.
CELL PHONES
freightwaves.com

ESW taps into UPS network to smooth cross-border e-commerce shipping

The e-commerce world is getting smaller, and millennials are increasingly driving the trend. To address this, direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce platform ESW announced an agreement with UPS that will speed up shipments of international e-commerce orders for its customers. ESW provides enterprise commerce solutions for brands, including compliance, data security, fraud...
INDUSTRY
shefinds

You NEED To Turn Off This Browser Setting Right Now, According To Security Experts

Even if you’ve never given the browser you use a second thought, adjusting some of your browser settings is a way to help ensure you remain as private and safe online as possible. Some browser settings that are already enabled for you aren’t doing you any favors. According to Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, you need to turn off this browser setting right now. It takes just seconds to adjust and can keep you much safer online.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

Amazon intentionally made it difficult to cancel Prime subscription in secret project

Amazon intentionally made it more difficult to cancel Amazon Prime by drawing out the process, new documents reveal.The project, code-named “Iliad” after the lengthy poem, put multiple layers of questions and offers between the main Amazon page and the final cancellation in the hope that users would eventually stay on the service.After this was implemented, Prime cancellations dropped as low as 14 per cent at one point in 2017, Business Insider reports.Amazon has maintained a multi-step cancellation process today in order to retain users and has faced serious criticism for it.In January last year, The Norwegian Consumer Council (NCC) said...
BUSINESS
Mashed

The Real Reason Shoppers Aren't Staying Loyal To Their Favorite Brands

If you've always been true to one type of cereal, one snack, or a particular condiment brand and you now find yourself giving another brand the once over, you're not alone. As The Wall Street Journal reports, retail executives say ongoing supply chain problems and rising prices triggered by inflation are giving consumers very good reasons to experiment by switching from items and name brands they know, to similar goods which are cheaper, more readily available, and possibly sold under a private label.
RETAIL
protocol.com

Apple and Meta reportedly gave customer data to hackers

Apple and Meta reportedly gave customer data over to hackers who claimed they were law enforcement officials, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. The companies provided customer details including addresses, phone numbers and IP addresses last year when responding to fake emergency data requests, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. Snap also reportedly received a forged information request, but it is unclear if the company responded. It's not known how many times companies gave data in response to the requests.
PUBLIC SAFETY
freightwaves.com

Wix adds Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment for e-commerce merchants

Wix.com Ltd., an Israel-based SaaS company that allows customers to create and sell through websites, announced Wednesday an integration with Amazon that will allow e-commerce merchants on its platform to leverage Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF), a service from Fulfillment by Amazon that uses pooled inventory to fulfill orders on other channels — like websites.
INTERNET
YubaNet

Could the internet be driven by climate-friendly “natural intelligence”? Global network of solar-powered servers shows how

The energy requirements of the Internet, the devices and systems using it and the servers that support it are responsible for greenhouse gas emissions equal to that of the global airline industry, and this carbon cost is growing rapidly with the expansion of blockchain-enabled transactions: The carbon footprint of a single Ethereum transaction is equivalent to nearly 329,000 credit card transactions.
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

How to Build Your Own Automated Self Checkout Service

Online retail has one key advantage — customer experience. No queues, no delays, and little movement to make a purchase. According to research from Forrester, 72% of U.S. retail sales will still occur in brick-and-mortar stores because people want to interact with a product before buying, or simply don’t want to wait for delivery.
RETAIL
Amazon Maven

Deutsche Bank Is Betting On Amazon’s E-commerce Segment

Deutsche Bank’s Lee Horowitz has just started covering Amazon stock, and he believes Wall Street is underappreciating the company’s upside potential. The analyst puts Amazon’s e-commerce segment at the core of his bullish thesis, in spite of the reduced tailwinds offered by a post-pandemic world. Mr. Horowitz...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Digital Divide: Regional Variations In US Food Ordering Trends And Digital Adoption

NEW REPORT: Why Regional Dining Preferences Matter In Tailoring Restaurant Offers. Consumers’ dining preferences and priorities in different U.S. regions vary as widely as their geography — 34% of consumers in the Northeast consider loyalty programs when choosing a QSR but just 11% in the Midwest consider them when selecting a table-service restaurant, for example. For The Digital Divide: Regional Variations In U.S. Food Ordering Trends And Digital Adoption, a PYMNTS and Paytronix collaboration, we surveyed 2,533 consumers to find out how restaurant owners can tailor their offerings to drive sales.
RESTAURANTS
Forbes

E-Commerce Trends 2022: What The Future Holds

Co-founder and CEO of Choco Up, one of Asia’s leading revenue-based financing and growth platforms. Staying on top of e-commerce trends is not an option — it's a necessity. For e-commerce business owners, keeping abreast of industry trends is particularly important for you to stay competitive and identify...
MARKETS
Complex

Reebok Suspends Russian Retail Stores and E-Commerce

Reebok is the latest brand to take a stand against Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Its parent company, Authentic Brands Group, issued a statement on the matter today. “Over the last several weeks, we have been working closely with our partners to suspend all branded stores and e-commerce operations...
BUSINESS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy