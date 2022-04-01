Countries where Amazon is not the most-used e-commerce platform

When you’re looking for a deal on your favorite jeans or searching for a specialty item not available at your local stores, there are dozens of e-commerce platforms to choose from. But if you're like millions of people across the world, you may have headed for Amazon for your purchase.

As the planet's largest e-commerce platform, Amazon generated a total net sales of about $137 billion dollars in the fourth quarter of 2021 alone. The app ranks as the most-used shopping site in the United States and more than 20 other countries where shoppers can't get enough of its Prime Day deals and two-day deliveries.

But even with its dominance in the marketplace, it's still got some competition. Smartlook curated a list of the countries where Amazon was not the most-used e-commerce platforms by analyzing data from GlobalWebIndex gathered in 2020. To compile the information, GWI provided a representative sample of internet users in 46 countries (where GWI has logistical partners for surveys) with a list of 26 e-commerce apps tracked by the marketing research firm. GWI then asked the respondents which apps they used in the last month. Responses were analyzed to create a list of countries with the highest rate of adoption for each app.

While Amazon was the most popular in 21 of the 46 responding countries, the survey found that “55% of internet users have used one of the 26 commerce apps” that were tracked. E-commerce has shaped the majority of internet users’ shopping experiences, and there’s a good chance that will continue into the future.

Sample sizes for each country ranged from 954 (Morocco) to 25,670 (U.S.) and were sourced from a range of people from 16–64 years old. Quotas were placed on age, gender, and education. Figures are representative of the online populations of each market, not its total population. In addition to noting countries that had the highest reported rates of use for a specific app, this story lists up to five other countries where the app was also the most popular.