ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Poland

By WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP // Getty Images
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rIYdr_0ewdkYBS00

- Most-used e-commerce app: Allegro

- 62% of respondents in Poland used app in the last month

Allegro is one of the oldest e-commerce platforms on this list, having been established in Poznań, Poland, in 1999. According to the company’s website, the original version of Allegro’s software “was so small that it could fit on one floppy disk.” An average floppy disc could hold up to about 1.5 megabytes of data.

In 2010, the company developed mobile apps for shopping on the go, when they reached a million downloads by 2012. Allegro’s marketplace is made up of 125,000 retailers and claims to serve 20 million customers per month. In November 2021, Allegro purchased Mimovrste , the largest online retailer in Slovenia with 18 million members, in a deal worth 881 million euros.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ocado strikes tech deal with Auchan Poland

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Britain's Ocado (OCDO.L) said on Tuesday it had struck a partnership with Auchan Retail Poland to provide its online delivery and picking technology at an automated centre, and its picking services in its food and non-food stores. Ocado, an online supermarket group that has sold...
BUSINESS
Wyoming News

Taiwan

- Most-used e-commerce app: Buy123 - 15% of respondents in Taiwan used app in the last month Established in 2013, Buy123 is a business-to-consumer e-commerce platform that uses artificial intelligence to help customers find deals. Buy123 is owned by the KuoBrothers, also known as The Entrepreneur Brothers, and is one of the company’s most successful B2C platforms. The app receives more than 6 million visitors and 32 million page views per month. Users have poured about NT$400 million (about $141 million in U.S. dollars) in transactions on the app. With the KuoBrothers headquartered in Taiwan, Buy123 has the local advantage for its Taiwanese customers and proves to be the most popular in the nation. This story originally appeared on Smartlook and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
WORLD
KELOLAND TV

Yankton couple helps refugees in Poland

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Russian war in Ukraine has coincided with more than 3 million people leaving the country. A Yankton couple saw these people and decided to lend a hand. It was a typical morning in the Opsahl household. But the morning of March 4th was...
YANKTON, SD
NewsChannel 36

Sister City in Poland Helping Refugees

LUBLIN, Poland - Our coverage of the Ukrainian refugee crisis in Poland continues. Our team in Poland visited Erie's sister city: Lublin, Poland. Weeks ago when the Russian invasion into Ukraine began, we're told refugees were packed into trains headed for eastern polish cities like Lublin, which is Erie, Pennsylvania's sister city. Regional officials said the number of refugees traveling to Lublin has calmed down but they worry another large wave will come. If that happens, they've got an entire system in place to help them when they arrive.
POLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Software#Downloads#Smart Phone#Allegro 62
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
People

Maks Chmerkovskiy Returns to Poland to Help Refugees Escaping Ukraine: 'It Is Getting Worse'

Maks Chmerkovskiy has returned to Europe amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine to help those in need. The Dancing with the Stars pro went live on Instagram Sunday from the Polish capital city of Warsaw, and began by telling those tuning in that he was "fine" and "enjoyed some of that Los Angeles weather" after he returned home from Ukraine earlier this month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Britain sends Ukraine 6,000 more missiles to 'keep the flame of freedom alive' amid fears Kyiv is running low on weaponry needed to repel Russian invaders

Britain is giving Ukraine 6,000 more missiles and £25million to support its desperate struggle against the Russian invasion. This represents a 120 per cent increase in the amount of arms the UK has provided after previously sending 4,000 anti-tank systems. These included Javelin missiles and Next Generation Light Anti-tank...
POLITICS
Reuters

On the Ukraine refugee crisis, watch Canada

TORONTO, March 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Canada offers Western countries a path towards handling the fallout from the Ukraine refugee crisis. The country that claims to be the world’s second-largest Ukrainian diaspora has taken a firm stance by offering assistance to those fleeing war after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. If Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s policies prove successful, the country could pave the way for others to follow.
WORLD
The Next Web

Germany sticks it to Russia by offering a €9 monthly public transport ticket

In an effort to reduce its reliance on Russian oil, the German government is slashing the cost of public transport for residents. In summer 2022, people living in Germany can get a monthly public transport ticket for only €9 euros per month — a tenth of its usual price. The ticket will be offered for three months and will be called “9 for 90”.
TRAFFIC
Deadline

Dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy Returns To Poland For Humanitarian Relief Efforts

Click here to read the full article. Maksim Chmerkovskiy, the Ukraine-born former Dancing With the Stars pro who earlier this month chronicled on social media his flight home to Los Angeles via Poland from war-ravaged Kyiv, has returned to Poland to assist in humanitarian relief efforts. Chmerkovskiy announced his latest efforts in an Instagram video posted from Poland last night (see it below). “Hi everybody,” he says in the video. “I’m fine. I’m good. I spent some time at home. I enjoyed some of that Los Angeles weather, saw my family, saw my friends, obviously spent some time.” Chmerkovskiy says he has been...
CHARITIES
Washington Post

Are Sweden and Finland moving to apply for NATO membership?

Are Finland and Sweden moving toward applying for membership in NATO after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression against Ukraine?. There is no clear answer yet. NATO membership would be a fundamental change for both countries and must be carefully considered. ”Not hesitating, but with care,” as Finnish President Sauli Niinisto has said. Public opinion in both countries has swung heavily in favor of applying for membership of NATO, and the situation in the respective parliaments seems to be moving in the same direction.
EUROPE
WDTV

Senator Capito traveling to Germany, Poland

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As war rages on in Ukraine, One West Virginia senator is hoping to get more information. This weekend, Senator Shelley Moore Capito is joining a delegation of nine other congressional members on a trip to Germany and Poland. They will be meeting with NATO leaders to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Ukrainians find kindness in Poland

Ukrainians who fled their homes are being received with kindness by many in Poland. One 75-year-old woman is sleeping on her couch after giving her bedroom to a family of refugees. Norah O'Donnell shares more.
WORLD
Axios

Biden's unlikely embrace of Poland

President Biden's visit to Poland on Friday will punctuate the country's unlikely turn from illiberal agitator to symbol of European solidarity, putting on hold U.S. and EU concerns about Warsaw's democratic backsliding to celebrate its embrace of over 2 million Ukrainian refugees. The big picture: In October 2020, Biden described...
POTUS
KXL

Battle Ground Teacher To Visit Poland

Battle Ground, Wash. – Battle Ground High School world history teacher Amanda Fulfer is headed to Poland this July as a part of a program put on by the Holocaust Center for Humanity. Fulfer tells KXL News “It’s a once in a life time opportunity.”. Fulfer says...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
The Independent

Hungary's Orban criticized for 'neutrality' in Ukraine war

Widely seen as Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest ally in the European Union, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has sought to assert Hungary's neutrality in the war in Ukraine, even as his allies in the EU and NATO assist the embattled country and punish Russia for launching the largest armed conflict in Europe since World War II. Orban, who faces a difficult election on April 3, has refused to supply Ukraine with military aid — alone among Ukraine's EU neighbors — and has not allowed lethal weapons to be shipped to Ukraine across Hungary's borders.Arguing that providing such assistance...
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy